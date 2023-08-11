Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Centre proposes separate post for med devices controller in drugs Bill

Specific provision for recall of drugs and devices; penal provisions for substandard drugs etc

Medical devices

An industry source disclosed that the testing report of a medical devices testing officer would be considered conclusive evidence in any judicial matter

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 6:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Union Health Ministry is considering the creation of a distinct post for a Drugs and Medical Devices Controller General in India. Under this new position, a separate wing of officials would operate as regulators specifically for the medical devices sector, according to sources familiar with the development.

On Thursday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) held a meeting in Delhi to deliberate on matters related to the draft New Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023, informed individuals close to the proceedings.

During the meeting, key features of the proposed bill were discussed, including the Health Ministry's recommendations for constituting medical devices officers independent of drug control officers. Additionally, the ministry advocated for the creation of medical devices testing laboratories and the appointment of medical devices testing officers. Business Standard has obtained a copy of the presentation detailing these aspects.

The new legislation will delineate medical devices from drugs, providing a separate chapter for the former. The medical devices manufacturing industry has been advocating for a distinct bill and separate provisions exclusively for medical devices. Industry representatives have also written to the Health Ministry, requesting a recall of the proposed bill, which is expected to be tabled during the monsoon session of Parliament.

An industry source disclosed that the testing report of a medical devices testing officer would be considered conclusive evidence in any judicial matter. The source added, “Medical devices officers will have the power to inspect, take samples and so on, and can also seek police assistance as and when required.”

Furthermore, the proposed bill recommends the establishment of a separate AYUSH board for drugs, cosmetics and medical devices. It includes specific provisions for the recall of drugs and medical devices, as well as regulations pertaining to the power to prohibit or restrict the sale of drugs, cosmetics and medical devices through online channels.

Also Read

Industry, patient groups want draft drugs and medical devices Bill recalled

Pocket-friendly health: Price caps on critical medical devices extended

As Singapore hangs man, these are the nations with the harshest drug laws

India working on single-window portal for drug regulation processes

WHO investigating more syrups, drug samples; list of alerts may expand

India's first Agricultural Data Exchange (ADeX) launched in Hyderabad

ITC holding in hotels key to success: Chairman Sanjiv Puri at AGM

PMI Electro aims to reduce costs by 30%, boost turnover to Rs 1,200 cr

TN plans global investors' meet in Jan; attracts Rs 2.73 trillion in 2 yrs

After laptops, cameras and printers may be next in line for import curbs


The move signifies a significant step towards reinforcing regulation and oversight of the burgeoning medical devices sector in India, reflecting a more nuanced approach to managing different aspects of the pharmaceutical industry.
Topics : Centre drug manufacturers Medical devices

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon