Centre proposes separate post for med devices controller in drugs Bill

The Union Health Ministry is considering the creation of a distinct post for a Drugs and Medical Devices Controller General in India. Under this new position, a separate wing of officials would operate as regulators specifically for the medical devices sector, according to sources familiar with the development.

On Thursday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) held a meeting in Delhi to deliberate on matters related to the draft New Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023, informed individuals close to the proceedings.

During the meeting, key features of the proposed bill were discussed, including the Health Ministry's recommendations for constituting medical devices officers independent of drug control officers. Additionally, the ministry advocated for the creation of medical devices testing laboratories and the appointment of medical devices testing officers. Business Standard has obtained a copy of the presentation detailing these aspects.

The new legislation will delineate medical devices from drugs, providing a separate chapter for the former. The medical devices manufacturing industry has been advocating for a distinct bill and separate provisions exclusively for medical devices. Industry representatives have also written to the Health Ministry, requesting a recall of the proposed bill, which is expected to be tabled during the monsoon session of Parliament.

An industry source disclosed that the testing report of a medical devices testing officer would be considered conclusive evidence in any judicial matter. The source added, “Medical devices officers will have the power to inspect, take samples and so on, and can also seek police assistance as and when required.”

Furthermore, the proposed bill recommends the establishment of a separate AYUSH board for drugs, cosmetics and medical devices. It includes specific provisions for the recall of drugs and medical devices, as well as regulations pertaining to the power to prohibit or restrict the sale of drugs, cosmetics and medical devices through online channels.

The move signifies a significant step towards reinforcing regulation and oversight of the burgeoning medical devices sector in India, reflecting a more nuanced approach to managing different aspects of the pharmaceutical industry.