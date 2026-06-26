Centre rolls out ₹37,500-cr coal gasification scheme with bidding framework

The Ministry of Coal, in a notification detailing the scheme, said bids seeking a lower percentage of financial incentive would receive higher evaluation scores under the prescribed criteria. The scheme provides financial assistance of up to 20 per cent of the cost of eligible plant and machinery.

The government has also introduced safeguards to prevent the concentration of incentives. Financial assistance has been capped at ₹5,000 crore for any single project and ₹12,000 crore for any corporate group, including its holding, subsidiary and associate companies. In addition, incentives for any individual downstream product have been capped at ₹9,000 crore, except for urea and synthetic natural gas (SNG) projects.

The notification operationalises the scheme approved by the Union Cabinet in May to promote coal and lignite gasification projects that convert domestic coal into syngas for the production of methanol, ammonia, synthetic natural gas, hydrogen, fertilisers and other chemicals. The scheme aims to support projects capable of gasifying around 75 million tonnes (MT) of coal and lignite, contributing to India's target of 100 MT of coal gasification by 2030.

The initiative seeks to reduce dependence on imported fuels and industrial feedstock amid geopolitical uncertainties and supply chain disruptions. The Centre estimates that products that could potentially be substituted through coal gasification accounted for an import bill of about ₹2.77 trillion in FY25 and expects the scheme to attract investments of ₹2.5-3 trillion across nearly 25 projects.

The notification prescribes strict implementation milestones, linking the release of incentives in four instalments to project progress. The first instalment (25 per cent) will be released only after developers secure land, environmental clearance, coal linkage, technology tie-ups, appointment of an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor, and financial closure from banks. Subsequent payments will be linked to capital expenditure, commissioning and the achievement of production capacity targets.

Projects missing commissioning deadlines will face financial penalties. Developers commissioning projects between five and six years after signing the agreement with the ministry will receive only half of the remaining incentive, while those commissioning between six and seven years will receive only one-fourth. Projects delayed beyond seven years will forfeit all pending incentives unless the delay is due to force majeure.

The notification also stipulates that only new plant and machinery will be eligible for incentives, ruling out the use of refurbished or second-hand equipment. It further clarifies that government assistance cannot be treated as equity contribution by the project developer for financial structuring, debt financing or financial closure.

The ministry has clarified that responsibility for securing the offtake of products will rest with project developers. The scheme adopts a technology-neutral approach, allowing developers to choose any commercially viable gasification technology suitable for Indian coal while encouraging indigenous technologies. It also permits flexibility in choosing downstream products for manufacturing, covering a wide range of syngas derivatives instead of limiting support to a predefined list.