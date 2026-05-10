Centre to fast-track stalled infrastructure projects in West Bengal

The BJP, which chose former Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari as the state’s chief minister on Friday, promised multimodal logistics solutions for the state in its election manifesto to integrate the coastal economy into global supply chains.

A senior government official said some departments have prepared lists of stalled projects in the state. The railways has identified 17 such projects that had been stalled for a long period and were not being monitored for progress.

These projects, spanning over 4,000 kilometres and likely to cost around ₹4,500 crore, will be taken up again, the official said.

The railways will also take up around 12 projects targeted for completion, but for which the Centre has not been able to acquire land. Barring the Sivok-Rangpo line, the railways has not been able to acquire a single hectare of land in the remaining 11 projects, according to information provided by the ministry in Parliament.

According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s latest monthly report, 84 central government projects are currently under way in the state. These projects, spanning various infrastructure ministries, are estimated to cost ₹1.5 trillion and have already seen cost escalation of nearly ₹14,000 crore.

While many of these, such as coal and power projects, have seen significant revisions in completion timelines, there has been no corresponding escalation in costs. A large part of the escalated costs, according to the MoSPI report, is on account of railways, which saw estimated costs rise from ₹49,559 crore to ₹60,771 crore.

Several projects across sectors such as energy have seen delays of as long as 10 years, with one power project seeing costs double to ₹2,800 crore over the period.

Several of these projects have been stalled because of land acquisition issues, particularly in railways. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has, in the past, had heated exchanges with West Bengal Members of Parliament from the Trinamool Congress over the lack of progress on projects in the state.

In a reply in Parliament earlier, the minister said the national transporter required 4,662 hectares (ha) of land, of which the state — then under the Mamata Banerjee government — had provided only 27 per cent.

Moreover, many of these projects have seen changes in scope, a second official said, explaining the cost escalation. A change in scope refers to additional infrastructure or branch lines being executed after project costs have been sanctioned.

The Kolkata Metro is also likely to see a boost in project execution. It is the only metro rail system in India run by Indian Railways and has seen slow progress in the past.

“Work pertaining to four Metro corridors with a total length of about 52 km is under progress, out of which 20 km of work is held up due to land acquisition and utility shifting issues pertaining to the state government. In the rest of the Metro stretch, though the work is in progress, it is facing difficulties due to one or other reasons at the end of the state government,” the ministry had said.

Executives and officials also expect some momentum on the proposed ₹25,000 crore deep-sea Tajpur Port project, in which several major players had previously expressed interest.

The Banerjee government had recently sought expressions of interest for the project but later scrapped the tender.

The government also announced the East-West Dedicated Freight Corridor between West Bengal and Gujarat ahead of the polls in February. The government may also push for more waterways operations in the state.