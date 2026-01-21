Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 06:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Centre urges power utilities to cut supply costs to ease burden on users

Centre urges power utilities to cut supply costs to ease burden on users

At present, ‍India ‍has extended a ‌complete waiver of inter-state transmission charges for electricity storage projects until June 2028

power sector, electricity

Representative image from file.

Reuters NEW DELHI, Jan 21
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 India wants its power utilities to reduce the cost of power supply to ease the ‍burden on customers, a top ​power ministry official said on Wednesday.

The utilities need to lock in coal supplies promptly and when prices are lower and need to plan their coal capacity and renewable capacity additions on time and independently, power secretary Pankaj Agarwal said at an industry event in New Delhi.

Right now, the Central Electricity Authority, ​the think tank of the power ministry, does the planning on how much newer coal power capacity needs to be added by the states. But Agarwal would like to see states having more input into the plans.

 

"The cost of power supply needs to become affordable ... We need to introspect and optimise our cost of supply," Agarwal said, pointing out that the country's industrial power tariff is around $95 per megawatt hour.

The price is quite expensive when compared to other nations, such as China, Vietnam, Thailand and the U.S., which are estimated to be $60 per MWh and $80 per MWh, he said.

Also Read

Vaishnav Shetty

Allcargo names Vaishnav Shetty Deputy MD as part of leadership transition

Anil Kumar Lahoti, Trai Chairman

AI regulation in India should follow risk-based approach: Trai chairman

MATTER Motor Works

MATTER Motor Works plans to invest $100 million over next three years

electricity

New national policy pegs ₹200 trn investment for power sector by 2047

bseco

Centre likely to amend Sarfaesi Act for control over Central Registrypremium

The power utilities have to work on integrating cheaper clean energy into their power mix that can reduce ‌the cost of power supply, the official ​said.

Agarwal said that cheaper renewables were a sweet spot for power distributors to reduce the cost of supply.

The official's comments come as power distributors have been resisting signing long-term clean energy contracts, while opting for expensive coal power.

Nearly ‍45 gigawatt of clean energy remains unsold as state power distribution companies are delaying their clean energy purchases, expecting electricity rates to fall further.

Agarwal ‍said ‌that the cost ​of inter-state transmission of power was also becoming ‍very expensive and the country might remove the waivers provided for that.

At present, ‍India ‍has extended a ‌complete waiver of inter-state transmission charges for electricity storage projects until June 2028. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, UPI Payment

Ticket bookings at ASI sites could go digital with BHIM UPI soon

Navi Mumbai International Airport

Trai probes telcos' pricing issue over network setup at Navi Mumbai airport

Revanth Reddy, Revanth, Telangan CM

Telangana sets $25 billion investment goal under new life sciences policy

Renewable energy, climate

India's renewable growth sets example for global players: Ireda CMD

Srini Pallia, Wipro CEO

AI fuelling rising demand for India's IT services globally: Wipro CEO

Topics : Centre Power Sector Industry News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWEF 2026 Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi Air Pollution CaseTata Communication Q3 FY26 ResultsJEE Main 2026 ExamPersonal Finance