CII flags working capital stress, rising costs, gas shortages for MSMEs

Seeking support for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector amid the West Asia crisis, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has asked the government to facilitate alternate sourcing of raw materials, provide clarity on gas supply availability and temporary waiver or relief on port storage.

The MSME industry, CII said, has reported significant disruptions in shipping and logistics operations due to evolving geopolitical developments in the Middle East. Alteration in shipping routes is creating longer transit times and higher transportation costs for smaller companies.

Export consignments in some cases have remained stranded at ports for extended periods or returned to India. The industry body has suggested measures such as warehousing support at nominal charges and a simplified customs framework to facilitate re-import of goods.

In a letter to MSME Ministry Secretary S C L Das, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said that if supply chain disruptions persist over an extended period, several sectors could face risks of production interruptions.

Banerjee highlighted several emerging concerns relating to logistic disruptions, rising freight and insurance costs, raw material supply constraints, gas availability for industrial use and working capital stress among MSMEs due to geopolitical developments in West Asia.

Manufacturing sectors such as glass, ceramics, chemicals and metals, which rely heavily on continuous furnace-based operations, could face operational shutdowns and significant financial losses due to sudden disruption in gas supply.

“Temporary relaxation or fast-track approvals related to import restrictions, quality certification or standards requirements may be considered for critical raw materials to enable Indian companies to source supplies from alternate countries where necessary,” the industry chamber has suggested.

Industry members have also reported significant volatility in prices of key raw materials and industrial inputs, which has put severe pressure on the margins and financial sustainability of MSME suppliers, CII said.

“Many industries rely on imported raw materials and intermediates from the Middle East and related supply networks. The current geopolitical situation has begun to affect the availability and delivery timelines of several such inputs,” the industry chamber’s letter highlighted.

Shortages and delays in procurement of materials such as polymers, petrochemical intermediates, metal scrap and solvents such as methanol have started emerging too.

Industry has suggested that government engagement with shipping companies and logistics providers could help address the sharp escalation in freight and insurance costs and improve visibility on shipping schedules. Export-oriented sectors, CII said, have indicated potential disruptions in shipments to the Gulf region, Europe and other markets due to logistics delays and rising shipping costs.

“Such developments may affect export schedules and contractual commitments of Indian companies, including MSMEs that supply components and services to larger exporters,” the letter to the MSME secretary said.