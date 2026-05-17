Sunday, May 17, 2026 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / CNG prices raised again as IGL hikes rates for second time in two days

CNG prices raised again as IGL hikes rates for second time in two days

The latest Re 1 per kg hike by IGL took CNG prices to Rs 80.09 per kg in Delhi, even as the company said the rise only marginally offsets higher input costs

Photo: Shutterstock

The increased prices are set to impact transportation budgets for key consumers | Photo: Shutterstock

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2026 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the country's largest city gas distribution company, raised the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) across its network by Re 1 per kilogram on Sunday, the second such hike within two days.
 
With the latest price change, which came into effect at 6 am today, the prices of the automobile fuel went up to Rs 80.09 per kg in Delhi, Rs 88.70 per kg in Noida and Ghaziabad, Rs 85.12 per kg in Gurugram, and Rs 88.58 per kg in Muzaffarnagar.
 
The increased prices are set to impact transportation budgets for key consumers, including private vehicle owners, cab drivers, and public transport users. CNG competes with petrol and diesel as a transport fuel, and CNG-based vehicles are generally preferred by consumers for being economical.
   
"The retail selling price of CNG has been increased by Rs 1 per Kg with effect from 6 am on 17 May in all Geographical Areas of IGL. The revision in retail prices of CNG has been effected only to marginally offset the impact of an increase in input gas cost along with the steep appreciation of the US Dollar," IGL said in a statement.
 
It added that even after the revision, CNG would offer up to 45 per cent savings towards the running cost when compared to vehicles running on alternate fuel at the current level of prices. IGL had hiked CNG prices by Rs 2 per kg on Friday, when the rate of the fuel went up to Rs 79.09 per kg in Delhi.

Also Read

CNG

CNG prices increased by Re 1 in Delhi-NCR, second hike in two days

India quick commerce

India's ecommerce and ride-hailing firms brace for higher energy costspremium

CGD stocks MGL, IGL in focus after CNG price hike

CGD stocks MGL, IGL trade mixed after price hike; here's what analyst says

CNG petrol pump

After Mumbai, CNG prices hiked in Delhi by ₹2 amid fuel supply concerns

Gas plan caught in regulatory minefield, New Delhi's ambitious targets to clean its air by decarbonising energy sector will be underpinned by its success in building nascent natural gas segment

West Asia conflict highlights need for India to build natural gas reservespremium

 
The ongoing West Asia crisis has choked energy supplies passing through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, triggering an energy shock for countries like India, which is heavily dependent on imports to meet domestic energy demand. Around 60 per cent of India's natural gas supplies transit through the Strait.
 
The twin price changes by IGL are the latest in a series of fuel price hikes for consumers. Earlier, the country's three oil marketing companies had raised the prices of regular non-branded petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre last week after a four-year pause.
 
Even as petrol, diesel, and CNG prices are seeing hikes, domestic prices of piped natural gas have remained unchanged since April 1. Domestic PNG is priced at Rs 47.90 per standard cubic metre in Delhi.
 

More From This Section

rice, basmati

West Bengal rice industry seeks infra push, faster clearances from BJP govt

Kitkat

India becomes largest market for Nestle's KitKat on strong demand

Indian Railways

Loan sanctions likely to cross ₹1 trn milestone in FY27: IRFC CMD

Petrol, diesel, petrol pump

Could water-based fuel tech be answer to India's ₹1.7 trn energy crisis?

Narendra Modi, Netherlands, CEO Roundtable, India-EU FTA, semiconductor manufacturing

PM Modi invites Dutch firms to design, innovate, manufacture in India

Topics : CNG CNG prices natural gas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2026 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

LSG vs CSK LIVE ScoreStocks to watch todayDelhi CNG Price HikeInstagram Instants FeatureDividend Stock TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPetrol Diesel Price Hike NewsWhatsApp New Message Disappear FeatureTechnology NewsPersonal Finance