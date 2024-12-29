Business Standard

Coal production, supply made new records in 2024; touched 988.32 MT: Govt

Coal production, supply made new records in 2024; touched 988.32 MT: Govt

Coal production from captive and commercial mines was 162 MT between January and November 2024, the ministry said

Shreya Jai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Coal production during the calendar year touched 988.32 million tonnes (MT) as against 918.02 MT during the same period last year, registering a growth of about 7.66 per cent, the Union Ministry of Coal said in its year-end report, citing it as a new record. It is expected that coal production will cross the last financial year’s mark of 997 MT by the end of FY25 on account of higher output from privately owned mines and enhanced supply from mines of Coal India Ltd (CIL).
 
Coal production from captive and commercial mines was 162 MT between January and November 2024, the ministry said. Since 2015, 113 coal mines with a peak rated capacity of 257 MT per annum have been auctioned.
   
The ministry said the move to open the sector for private participation was in line with efforts to reduce coal imports and promote domestic production. “To strengthen India’s energy security and to realise Atmanirbhar Bharat by replacing imported coal with domestically mined coal, the Ministry of Coal has set a target to produce 1.31 billion tonnes (BT) in FY25 and 1.5 BT in FY30,” the ministry said.
 
The push towards zero imports comes at a time when the mandate to import a certain threshold of coal by the Ministry of Power continues to remain for power plants, despite the rise in domestic production.
 
Lately, the coal ministry has also initiated efforts to bring down imports of coking coal (used in non-power sectors). “The Ministry of Coal has launched ‘Mission Coking Coal’ to enhance domestic coking coal production to reduce imports of coking coal, keeping in view the demand projection of the steel sector. This mission aims to increase domestic raw coking coal production to 140 MT by FY30. The target to increase raw coking coal production by FY30 from CIL subsidiaries is about 105 MT by FY30 from 60.43 MT during FY24,” the ministry said.
 
This paper recently reported that the Centre is preparing to launch ‘Coal Reforms 3.0’, aimed at reducing overall coal imports and increasing the availability of coal for industrial sectors. The Ministry of Coal plans to unlock domestic production of coking coal through several steps. The initial step involves a new forward bidding auction where domestic coking coal will be auctioned through two routes. “One route will be for steel units with washeries, and the other for those without. Those opting to wash their own coal will be allowed to sell the byproducts as well,” said an official. The official added that the coal ministry would remove end-use restrictions for auction participants.
 
In terms of supply during the calendar year 2024 (up to December 15, 2024), the country has supplied about 963.11 MT of coal as against 904.61 MT during the same period last year, witnessing a growth of 6.7 per cent. Out of this, the coal supply to the power sector stood at 792.958 MT, jumping by 5.02 per cent over last year. Coal supply to the non-regulated sector (NRS) was 171.236 MT, showing a growth of 14.48 per cent.
 

Topics : Coal production coal industry energy sector

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

