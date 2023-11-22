Sensex (0.42%)
Global smartphone market sees growth after over 2 yrs in October: Report

The data showed that global monthly smartphone sell-through volumes grew 5%, making October the first month to record year-on-year growth since June 2021

Though the next iPhone could have the hardware needed for satellite communications, the features are unlikely to be ready before next year. (Photo: Bloomberg)

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 8:31 AM IST
(Reuters) - The global smartphone market returned to growth in October after more than two years of slump, helped by a recovery in the emerging markets, according to data from Counterpoint Research.
The data showed that global monthly smartphone sell-through volumes grew 5%, making October the first month to record year-on-year growth since June 2021, breaking the streak of 27 consecutive months of negative year-on-year growth.
The global smartphone sales have been under stress for last two years affected by various issues starting with component shortages, inventory build-up and lengthening of replacement cycles, Counterpoint said in its report.
"Following strong growth in October, we expect the market to grow year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2023 as well, setting the market on the path to gradual recovery in the coming quarters," the market research firm said.
The growth, which was last seen in June 2021 coming from a COVID-19 induced pent up demand, has now been led by emerging markets with a continuous recovery in the Middle East and Africa, Huawei's comeback in China and onset of festive season in India, it added.
Huawei's China smartphone sales grew strongly in the third quarter, surging 37%, as shoppers snapped up its Mate 60 series phones.
The developed markets with relatively higher smartphone saturation have been slower to recover, the report said, but it cited the launch of Apple's iPhone 15 series as another factor for the growth.
 
(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 8:31 AM IST

