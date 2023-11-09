Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
43683.60 + 24.95
Heatmap

Commerce ministry panel reviews guidelines for elections of EPCs, FIEO

In May this year, the ministry decided to review the eligibility criteria for the election to make them more inclusive and representative

exports, trade, trade policy

It also issues Certificate of Origin which is required by many countries as proof of origin of the goods

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 4:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The commerce ministry's committee, which is reviewing the eligibility criteria for the election of office bearers of export promotion councils (EPCs) and apex exporters body FIEO, is expected to submit its report by end of this month, an official said.
Exporters have urged the ministry for early release of the report so that elections can be conducted in the councils and Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) as per the new criteria.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The official said that a draft report was circulated to the councils and suggestions have been sought.
"We have received the feedback. The committee will review that and the report would be submitted to the higher authorities of the ministry," the official added.
In May this year, the ministry decided to review the eligibility criteria for the election to make them more inclusive and representative.
A three-member panel was constituted to review the existing guidelines and make suitable recommendations about representation of different stakeholders in the managing committee and other posts.
Different export promotion councils include EEPC India, Export Promotion Council for EOUs & SEZs, Project EPC, Basic Chemicals, Cosmetics and Dyes Export Promotion Council, Chemicals and Allied Products Export Promotion Council (CAPEXIL), Council for Leather Exports, Sports Goods Export Promotion Council, and Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council.
The other councils include Shellac Export Promotion Council, Cashew Export Promotion Council of India, The Plastics Export Promotion Council, Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council, Indian Oil Seeds And Produce Export Promotion Council (IOPEPC), and Services EPC.
FIEO was set up in 1965 as an apex body of export promotion in the country. It has been designated as the registering authority for status holder exporting firms and other exporters dealing in multi-products.
It also issues Certificate of Origin which is required by many countries as proof of origin of the goods.

Also Read

L&T Construction secures major contracts for EPC developments in India

Electronics export in India grew 56% in Q1, emerge as 4th largest item

US moves to limit access to advanced chips hurt supply chains: China

Gensol Engineering bags EPC projects worth Rs 101.6 crore in Dubai

US, EU criticise India's rice export ban, request immediate resumption

Real estate markets across Asia-Pacific face interest rate pressure: Report

India ranked 5th for green skill intensity in 2022: TeamLease report

IT hubs push home rent in India up 30% in first 9 months of 2023: Anarock

Centre to disburse Rs 400 cr to 20 firms under PLI scheme for telecom gear

Amazon's products may soon be delivered in recyclable paper packing

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Commerce ministry EPC projects export sector Export growth

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL Playing 11World Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon