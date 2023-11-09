Commerce ministry panel reviews guidelines for elections of EPCs, FIEO

The commerce ministry's committee, which is reviewing the eligibility criteria for the election of office bearers of export promotion councils (EPCs) and apex exporters body FIEO, is expected to submit its report by end of this month, an official said.

Exporters have urged the ministry for early release of the report so that elections can be conducted in the councils and Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) as per the new criteria.

The official said that a draft report was circulated to the councils and suggestions have been sought.

"We have received the feedback. The committee will review that and the report would be submitted to the higher authorities of the ministry," the official added.

In May this year, the ministry decided to review the eligibility criteria for the election to make them more inclusive and representative.

A three-member panel was constituted to review the existing guidelines and make suitable recommendations about representation of different stakeholders in the managing committee and other posts.

Different export promotion councils include EEPC India, Export Promotion Council for EOUs & SEZs, Project EPC, Basic Chemicals, Cosmetics and Dyes Export Promotion Council, Chemicals and Allied Products Export Promotion Council (CAPEXIL), Council for Leather Exports, Sports Goods Export Promotion Council, and Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council.

The other councils include Shellac Export Promotion Council, Cashew Export Promotion Council of India, The Plastics Export Promotion Council, Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council, Indian Oil Seeds And Produce Export Promotion Council (IOPEPC), and Services EPC.

FIEO was set up in 1965 as an apex body of export promotion in the country. It has been designated as the registering authority for status holder exporting firms and other exporters dealing in multi-products.

It also issues Certificate of Origin which is required by many countries as proof of origin of the goods.

