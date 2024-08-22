Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / Communications, navigation may help India become $44 bn space economy

Communications, navigation may help India become $44 bn space economy

Apex industry body Indian Space Association expects a large chunk of this growth to come from the communications sector, followed by navigation, earth observation, and satellite manufacturing

space communication economy

Shine Jacob Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 11:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has set an ambitious target of becoming a $44 billion space economy by 2033, from $8 billion currently. It also aspires to capture 8 per cent of the global market, exporting $11 billion of space products. Apex industry body Indian Space Association expects a large chunk of this growth to come from the communications sector, followed by navigation, and earth observation. As the country celebrates National Space Day on Friday, which is also the first anniversary of Chandrayaan III's landing on the South Pole of the moon's surface, Business Standard takes a look at the growth horizon.


Chart
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premiumdigital competition Bill

Proposed digital antitrust law likely to cover 'killer acquisitions'

Neeraj Chopra Javelin throw event live updates today

Lausanne Diamond League 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event starts at 12:12 AM

Mutual Funds

PGIM India MF launches multicap fund; Axis MF floats consumption fund

iphone

Apple to update browser options in EU, make applications more deletable

Premiumfdi, fema, fpi

Fema tweaks on the cards to allow FPIs to seamlessly access FDI route

Topics : e-communication Navigation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 11:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon