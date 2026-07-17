The government's decision to allow concessional-duty supplies from Special Economic Zone (SEZ) units to the domestic market could hurt micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and distort competition, according to a think tank report.
 
"While framed as a temporary capacity-utilisation measure, this relaxation fundamentally alters the core bargain of the SEZ framework," Think Change Forum said in its report. "Units that enjoy duty-free inputs, simplified compliance, and export-linked fiscal concessions may now access the same domestic markets in which non-SEZ manufacturers operate with higher input duties, GST working capital costs, credit costs and regulatory burdens."
 
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Budget for FY27, announced a special one-time measure to facilitate sales by manufacturing units in SEZs to the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) at concessional rates of duty. Under the scheme, eligible SEZ units can sell up to 30 per cent of their highest annual free-on-board export value achieved in any of the previous three financial years into the domestic market between April 1, 2026, and March 31, 2027.