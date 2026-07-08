India must bridge regulatory gaps to unlock spices sector: ICRIER

The domestic market for food spices has the potential to grow from around $5.15 billion in 2025 to almost $13 billion by 2034 if it addresses major regulatory and standardisation gaps and tackles implementation, testing and monitoring issues, primarily in the conventional spices supply chain, an ICRIER policy brief titled Streamlining the Indian Spices Market: Issues and Way Forward, released on Wednesday, said.

The policy brief, authored by Arpita Mukherjee, Eshana Mukherjee and Samriddhi Dube, said that while spices are available in various forms for food, whole and ground single spices account for a 63 per cent market share, while around 60-80 per cent of the entire spices market is in the informal sector.

“While there are concerns related to food safety and standards, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are not able to scale up into the formal branded segment, various measures have been taken by the government to help formalise the sector and ensure food safety and standards,” the paper said.

Highlighting the regulatory and standardisation gaps hindering the sector's growth, the paper said that although India produces around 75 spice varieties, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has so far set standards for only 45 spices. FSSAI is yet to set standards for some spices, such as kokum and vanilla, it said.

It said the multitude of varieties has ensured that qualitative characteristics have become the key differentiators. The paper also said that multiple agencies, such as the FSSAI and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), have notified standards for spices, resulting at times in overlapping standards and even conflicting requirements.

“There is a need for the domestic standards to be aligned with international Codex standards,” the paper said.

Responding to this, an FSSAI representative present at the launch of the paper said the authority is working closely with Codex to align its standards with global benchmarks.

The paper also highlighted that the lack of uniformity in testing procedures across spice testing laboratories run by multiple agencies is increasing compliance costs by an estimated Rs 25,000-30,000 per sample.

Apart from this, several in-field practices are currently outside the jurisdiction of the FSSAI, where there is high use of pesticides and fertilisers, leading to health issues, the paper said.

The paper also said poor post-harvest storage and processing practices are leading to product contamination, while a fragmented supply chain and limited farm-level traceability continue to dog the sector.

The paper advocated streamlining regulation by creating a single nodal agency to oversee the entire spices supply chain from farm to retail. It said the FSSAI should work closely with state governments to establish farm-level food safety standards. These standards should be uniformly implemented and effectively enforced.

The paper called for streamlining the regulatory mechanism for spices and advised that the FSSAI work more closely with the industry and industry associations to identify the spices that need specific standards for different varieties.

It also called for uniformity in testing parameters across all spice testing laboratories to reduce variation in test results and lower compliance costs.