Home / Industry / News / MoUs worth ₹4.18 trillion unveiled at Rising North East Summit: Scindia

MoUs worth ₹4.18 trillion unveiled at Rising North East Summit: Scindia

The main focus sectors of investment promotion include tourism and hospitality, ago-food processing, textiles, handlooms and handicrafts, healthcare, education and skill development

The main focus sectors of investment promotion include tourism and hospitality, ago-food processing, textiles, handlooms and handicrafts, healthcare, education and skill development. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Gwalior
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said MoUs worth Rs 4.18 lakh crore have been announced with regards to the 'Rising North East Investors Summit 2025' underway in Delhi.

The summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Friday. It aims to highlight the region as a land of opportunity, attracting global and domestic investment, and bringing together key stakeholders, investors and policymakers on a single platform.  "For the first time, a joint programme for all eight states of the north east is underway. Roadshows were held for it in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Indore. Meetings were held with various industrial groups. As a result of this effort, a world-class investment summit was organized.  Memorandums of Understanding worth Rs 4.18 lakh crore have been announced," Scindia told reporters on Friday. "Each state received investment proposals of Rs 20,000 crore. Along with industrial group leaders, new entrepreneurs from the eight states and ambassadors from 50 countries participated in the summit. We are committed to ensure these investments take off," said Scindia, the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region.  The main focus sectors of investment promotion include tourism and hospitality, ago-food processing, textiles, handlooms and handicrafts, healthcare, education and skill development as well as information technology.

 

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Northeast India Development

First Published: May 24 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

