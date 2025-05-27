Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India to restore tax refund benefits for exporters from June to boost trade

India to restore tax refund benefits for exporters from June to boost trade

The benefits under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products were introduced on January 1, 2021, but ended on February 5 this year

trade, import, export, container, shipping

Total disbursements under the programme exceeded ₹57,977 crore ($7 billion) as of March 31 | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India will restore benefits under a key scheme that reimburses exporters for embedded duties, taxes, and levies not covered by any other government refund programme in an effort to boost export competitiveness, the trade ministry said on Tuesday.

The benefits under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products were introduced on January 1, 2021, but ended on February 5 this year.

They will now be applicable for all eligible exports from June 1, covering sectors including textiles, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cars, agriculture, and food processing, the ministry said in a statement.

"Their reinstatement is expected to provide a level playing field for exporters across sectors," the statement said, adding the scheme would use a digital platform "to ensure transparency and efficiency".

 

Total disbursements under the programme exceeded ₹57,977 crore ($7 billion) as of March 31, the ministry said.

Also Read

India US trade, US import tariffs 2025, reciprocal tariffs India, Indian exporters US, apparel export India, 90-day tariff pause, US India trade relations, export challenges tailor-made goods, US tariff impact India, Indo-US apparel trade

US has $35-40 bn surplus with India when services, arms included: GTRI

PremiumShares of tyre companies rallied for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with most of the big players registering cumulative gains of up to 6 per cent over the past two days.

Indian tyre companies draw up road map to steer through tariff jitters

Digital, technology, mAadhar

Govt to launch digital platform for trade remedy document submissions

Sunil Barthwal, commerce secretary

India-US trade pact talks moving forward smoothly: Commerce Secretary

Premiumquick commerce, ecommerce, online delivery, quick delivery

Delivery-based trades moderate in April after hitting eight-year high

The benefits were earlier paused to review the support required by exporters, an official who did not want to be named told Reuters.

"In the current environment, the government has felt the need to continue to give such benefits," the official said.

The announcement comes days after India clinched a trade agreement with Britain and as it races to seal a trade deal with the US before the end of the 90-day pause on hefty additional import tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumtruck

Ageing truck fleet rekindles commercial vehicle makers' revival hopes

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery

NITI Aayog bats for working capital support for medium companies

PremiumElectricity, Energy

India's grid gets ready to deal with 'too much' green energy risk

Premiumtelecom

Revenue-share model 2.0: Levy USO-like fee on OTTs, telcos tell DoT

PremiumHimanta Biswa Sarma

Assam alternative destination for electronics makers: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Topics : India trade Trade deals Tax benefits tax refunds Trade exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon