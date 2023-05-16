close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Considering more initiatives to promote growth of leather sector: DPIIT

The commerce and industry ministry is considering extending some initiatives to the leather and footwear sector to further promote the growth of this labour-intensive segment, a senior official said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
footwear

3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 9:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The commerce and industry ministry is considering extending some initiatives to the leather and footwear sector to further promote the growth of this labour-intensive segment, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Additional Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajiv Singh Thakur said that those measures are still at a discussion stage.

When asked if the government is looking at extending financial incentives under the PLI (production linked incentive) scheme to the sector, he said "all these things are being considered, but as of now no decision" has been taken.

"We are trying to bring in some more initiatives which are under the pipeline," he told reporters here.

The department, he said, is trying to create schemes through which availability of raw material can be enhanced to the industry.

They are also looking at ways to monitor the imports and there are suggestions for imposing minimum import price (MIP).

Also Read

Non-leather footwear maker Pou Chen to invest Rs 2,302 cr in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu inks pact with footwear maker for investment of Rs 2,302 cr

India has potential to become world leader in footwear, leather: Goyal

Global non-leather footwear makers put best foot forward in Tamil Nadu

Indian leather, footwear exports to WANA region up by 20% in 2022

Pharma industry seeks graded introduction of trade margin rationalisation

India hosts SG9 meeting to advance standards for Television technology

India, European Union talk the ongoing trade deal, market access

India plans 37GW offshore wind energy power by 2030, to issue bids

Brokers body seeks three-month extension from Sebi for KYC validation

"All suggestions need to be looked seriously," Thakur added.

Talking about the Indian Footwear and Leather Development Programme (IFLDP), he said out of Rs 1,700 crore envisaged for this scheme, so far Rs 350 crore has been released under three sub-schemes of IFLDP.

Those three are Integrated Development of Leather Sector(IDLS), Sustainable Technology and Environmental Promotion (STEP), and Establishment of Institutional Facilities (EIF).

There are no disbursals so far under the other three sub-schemes of the programme -- Mega Leather Footwear and Accessories Cluster Development (MLFACD), Brand Promotion, and Development of Design Studios.

The government on January 19, 2022 has approved continuation of the IFLDP with an allocation of Rs 1,700 crore till March 31, 2026.

IFLDP is being implemented with these six sub-schemes. It is aimed at development of infrastructure for the leather and footwear sector, address environment concerns, facilitate additional investments, employment generation and increase in production.

The industry's estimated value is around Rs 82,000 crore while its exports are around Rs 42,000 crore at present.

India's exports account for only 2.65 per cent of the global export in the sector. The sector provides employment to close to 4.42 million people.

Support from the government for the sector started from 9th Five Year Plan (1997-2002) which continued till 2020-21.

Under the IDLS, as many as 1,225 units have been provided financial assistance amounting to Rs 464.96 crore for their modernisation and technology up-gradation in the sector in the last nine years.

In the STEP sub-scheme, 13 CETPs (common effluent treatment plant) have been upgraded and commissioned in Tamil Nadu and Rs 344 crore was released as assistance.

Under the MLFACD. Singh said six proposals from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Manipur have been submitted.

"These proposals have been scrutinised and likely to be considered soon," he said.

He added that eight applications involving Rs 21.37 crore have been submitted for the Development of Design Studios.

"These proposals have been scrutinised by NID (National Institute of Design) and likely to be considered soon," the official said.

In the last nine years, a total of Rs 2,198 crore were released under IFLDP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : leather and footwear industry DPIIT

First Published: May 16 2023 | 9:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Indospirits paid Rs 1.70 cr to India Ahead 'without any reasons', says CBI

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation
2 min read

Siddaramaiah meets Kharge, announcement on K'taka CM likely on Wednesday

Image
3 min read

PM Modi to visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 19-21

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Ministry of corporate affairs notifies timelines for fast-track M&As

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read

Zomato begins its own UPI offering, Flipkart expected to follow soon

zomato, gig economy, delivery
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

India cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude from Rs 4,100 per tonne to zero

crude oil
2 min read

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

Amazon
2 min read

Sensex sheds 413 pts as HDFC twins, RIL weigh; Nifty ends below 18,300

Bulls and bears
1 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 16: RIL, Adani Ent, HDFC, Airtel, BoB, IOC

INVESTMENT, PLANS, SAVINGS, mf, mutual funds, investors, equity, pension, funds
6 min read
Premium

Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000

Qualcomm
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon