close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tamil Nadu inks pact with footwear maker for investment of Rs 2,302 cr

The investment has been attracted in the wake of the government releasing a Footwear and Leather Products Policy 2022 in August last, it said

Press Trust of India Chennai
DMK releases manifesto for Tamil Nadu elections | Photo: ANI

MK Stalin

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with a well-known footwear maker for an investment of Rs 2,302 crore in the state.

The MoU was signed with High Glory Footwear, a subsidiary of Taiwan-based Pou Chen Corporation, "the world's largest branded footwear manufacturer," in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, a tweet by Guidance Tamil Nadu, said.

It is the state government's nodal agency for investment promotion and single window facilitation,

"Over the next 12 years, this partnership will generate employment opportunities for more than 20,000 people in the non-leather footwear sector, especially for the youth and women in and around the Kallakurichi district," it added.

An official release said the manufacturing unit will come up at SIPCOT, Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi.

The investment has been attracted in the wake of the government releasing a Footwear and Leather Products Policy 2022 in August last, it said.

It was also in lines with the government's policy of ensuring industrial growth in the state's backward districts and would greatly help the newly created Kallakurichi district in employment generation, the release added.

Also Read

Non-leather footwear maker Pou Chen to invest Rs 2,302 cr in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment List released

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to attend G20 preparatory meet in Delhi on Dec 5

Taiwan votes on lower voting age, mayors, city councils in local elections

Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling

Nearly half of Indian workers don't plan to hop jobs as hiring slows

SC fines Mumbai Metro but allows to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest

Indian Army begins first online entrance exam for Agniveer recruitment

AAP to repeat Shelly Oberoi, Mohammad Iqbal for April 26 MCD mayoral polls

Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and officials from the state government and the company were present.

Topics : Tamil Nadu | Footwear manufacturers | Investment

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 2:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon