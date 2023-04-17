Tamil Nadu inks pact with footwear maker for investment of Rs 2,302 cr

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with a well-known footwear maker for an investment of Rs 2,302 crore in the state.

The MoU was signed with High Glory Footwear, a subsidiary of Taiwan-based Pou Chen Corporation, "the world's largest branded footwear manufacturer," in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, a tweet by Guidance Tamil Nadu, said.

It is the state government's nodal agency for investment promotion and single window facilitation,



"Over the next 12 years, this partnership will generate employment opportunities for more than 20,000 people in the non-leather footwear sector, especially for the youth and women in and around the Kallakurichi district," it added.

An official release said the manufacturing unit will come up at SIPCOT, Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi.

The investment has been attracted in the wake of the government releasing a Footwear and Leather Products Policy 2022 in August last, it said.

It was also in lines with the government's policy of ensuring industrial growth in the state's backward districts and would greatly help the newly created Kallakurichi district in employment generation, the release added.

Also Read Non-leather footwear maker Pou Chen to invest Rs 2,302 cr in Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment List released Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to attend G20 preparatory meet in Delhi on Dec 5 Taiwan votes on lower voting age, mayors, city councils in local elections Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling Nearly half of Indian workers don't plan to hop jobs as hiring slows SC fines Mumbai Metro but allows to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest Indian Army begins first online entrance exam for Agniveer recruitment AAP to repeat Shelly Oberoi, Mohammad Iqbal for April 26 MCD mayoral polls Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and officials from the state government and the company were present.