Cordelia Cruises to expand fleet with two ships from Norwegian Cruise Line

Cordelia Cruises to expand fleet with two ships from Norwegian Cruise Line

With this, Cordelia Cruises, operated through Waterways Leisure Tourism in India, will more than double its current capacity, enabling it to explore new regions

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Cordelia Cruises and New York Stock Exchange-listed Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings signed an agreement on Monday for the transfer of Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun to the former’s fleet for an undisclosed amount.
 
With this, Cordelia Cruises, operated through Waterways Leisure Tourism in India, will more than double its current capacity, enabling it to explore new regions, it said in a release. The company will soon announce the deployment timelines and destinations for the two new ships, with plans to serve a mix of domestic and international routes, and access to more ports across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun each measure approximately 850 feet in length and are capable of accommodating around 2,000 guests and 900 crew members, with a gross tonnage of about 77,000.
   
“We are thrilled to welcome these iconic vessels to the Cordelia fleet, building on the overwhelming success of Empress, which redefined cruise holidays for Indian travellers,” said Jurgen Bailom, president and chief executive officer, Cordelia Cruises, in a statement. “With the addition of Sky and Sun, we are entering a new era of cruise holidays for Indian guests — one that is bigger, bolder, and more immersive than ever before.”
 
This comes almost two months after Cordelia Cruises announced the addition of two more ships to its fleet, along with its board’s approval to raise Rs 800 crore through an initial public offering. Cordelia Empress, since its launch in 2021, has onboarded 6,00,000 guests with over 450 sailings.
 
“One of the most significant upgrades with this expansion is the improved mix of stateroom categories. Both ships feature over 1,000 cabins each, including a selection of accommodations from solo staterooms to balconies and suites,” the release stated.

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

