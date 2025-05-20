Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 01:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Southern cities top GCC office leasing in Q1 CY25 with 64% market share

Southern cities top GCC office leasing in Q1 CY25 with 64% market share

Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad lead in GCC leasing, accounting for 5.34 msf of the total 8.35 msf leased in Q1 CY25 as GCCs ramp up presence beyond metros

Office, Office space

In Q1 CY25, sector-wise, IT/ITeS accounted for 35 per cent of the overall leasing by GCCs | Photo: Shutterstock.com

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The southern cities of India dominated office leasing by global capability centres (GCCs), with a 64 per cent share in overall office leasing across India in Q1 CY25, according to a report by Anarock.
 
Of the total 8.35 million square feet (msf) of gross office space leased by GCCs in Q1 CY25 across the top seven cities, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad collectively leased about 5.34 msf, while Delhi-NCR saw 1.95 msf leased to GCCs.
 
“Of the gross office space leasing of 19.47 msf recorded in the top seven cities in Q1, GCCs accounted for about 8.35 msf – a 43 per cent overall share. In Q1 CY24, they had leased about 4.87 msf. In short, there has been a 72 per cent annual jump in their office space absorption,” said Peush Jain, managing director – commercial leasing and advisory, Anarock Group.
   
According to the report, GCCs have been ramping up their presence in India in recent years, with government initiatives announced in the Union Budget further accelerating this trend. The top cities are witnessing escalating demand from both new GCC entrants and those expanding their existing operations.
 
Moreover, as per Jain, the top seven cities saw gross leasing of over 141.43 msf of office space in 2023 and 2024. Of this, GCCs alone leased about 52.88 msf, accounting for a share of over 37 per cent.

Also Read

Office, Office space

Eternal leases over 84,000 sq ft office space in Mumbai's Andheri

Office, Office space

Office completions dip 13% due to delays in OCs, project timelines: Report

office space

Net office leasing up 54% to 128 lakh sq ft in Jan-Mar across 7 cities: JLL

work from office, office space, office work

India's office leasing in Q1CY25 hits 19.46 mn sq ft, up 28.4%: JLL

Office, Office space

Top 7 Indian cities see 4-8% rise in office rent in 2024: Vestian

 
In Q1 CY25, sector-wise, IT/ITeS accounted for 35 per cent of the overall leasing by GCCs, while BFSI came next with a 22 per cent share, followed by manufacturing and industrial with a 13 per cent share, e-commerce with a 6 per cent share, and consultancy businesses with a 5 per cent share. The remaining 19 per cent of space was leased by miscellaneous sectors.
 
“Driven by India’s rising economic influence over the last two to three years, GCCs are deploying not just in the top seven cities but also in various tier two and three cities, including Ahmedabad, Kochi and Coimbatore,” said Jain. “This is due to a combination of factors, including a growing skilled workforce beyond the metros, cost competitiveness, supportive government policies, and concerted infrastructure development in tier two and tier three cities.”
 
Additionally, city-wise, in Q1 CY25, Bengaluru led the leasing with a 40 per cent share, followed by Delhi-NCR with a 23 per cent share, and Chennai with a 15 per cent share.
 
Of the GCCs which leased office space in India in Q1 CY25, 65 per cent were headquartered in the US, followed by 28 per cent in Europe and the Middle East, and 7 per cent in the Asia-Pacific region.
 
Over 1,700 GCCs were operating across the top seven cities in India by the end of 2024. Their cumulative market value is estimated at approximately USD 52 billion.

More From This Section

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

RIL, BP, Niko move SC to restore ₹12,800 cr gas arbitration award

steel, steel industry

India's dirty furnaces threaten global steel sector's net zero target

PremiumAmritsar, shops

Peace tiptoes in, but businesses remain stalled near Attari-Wagah border

PremiumTelecom industry, telecom sector

Telcos cry foul over Trai's 'complement, not compete' satellite stand

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Bhutani Infra, Yashoda Hospitals in ₹1,000 cr JV for Noida project

Topics : Office leasing Office leasing by IT firms Anarock Anarock Property

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon