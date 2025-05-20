Southern cities top GCC office leasing in Q1 CY25 with 64% market share

The southern cities of India dominated office leasing by global capability centres (GCCs), with a 64 per cent share in overall office leasing across India in Q1 CY25, according to a report by Anarock.
Of the total 8.35 million square feet (msf) of gross office space leased by GCCs in Q1 CY25 across the top seven cities, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad collectively leased about 5.34 msf, while Delhi-NCR saw 1.95 msf leased to GCCs.
“Of the gross office space leasing of 19.47 msf recorded in the top seven cities in Q1, GCCs accounted for about 8.35 msf – a 43 per cent overall share. In Q1 CY24, they had leased about 4.87 msf. In short, there has been a 72 per cent annual jump in their office space absorption,” said Peush Jain, managing director – commercial leasing and advisory, Anarock Group.
According to the report, GCCs have been ramping up their presence in India in recent years, with government initiatives announced in the Union Budget further accelerating this trend. The top cities are witnessing escalating demand from both new GCC entrants and those expanding their existing operations.
Moreover, as per Jain, the top seven cities saw gross leasing of over 141.43 msf of office space in 2023 and 2024. Of this, GCCs alone leased about 52.88 msf, accounting for a share of over 37 per cent.
In Q1 CY25, sector-wise, IT/ITeS accounted for 35 per cent of the overall leasing by GCCs, while BFSI came next with a 22 per cent share, followed by manufacturing and industrial with a 13 per cent share, e-commerce with a 6 per cent share, and consultancy businesses with a 5 per cent share. The remaining 19 per cent of space was leased by miscellaneous sectors.
“Driven by India’s rising economic influence over the last two to three years, GCCs are deploying not just in the top seven cities but also in various tier two and three cities, including Ahmedabad, Kochi and Coimbatore,” said Jain. “This is due to a combination of factors, including a growing skilled workforce beyond the metros, cost competitiveness, supportive government policies, and concerted infrastructure development in tier two and tier three cities.”
Additionally, city-wise, in Q1 CY25, Bengaluru led the leasing with a 40 per cent share, followed by Delhi-NCR with a 23 per cent share, and Chennai with a 15 per cent share.
Of the GCCs which leased office space in India in Q1 CY25, 65 per cent were headquartered in the US, followed by 28 per cent in Europe and the Middle East, and 7 per cent in the Asia-Pacific region.
Over 1,700 GCCs were operating across the top seven cities in India by the end of 2024. Their cumulative market value is estimated at approximately USD 52 billion.