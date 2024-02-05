Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Covid year saw 'marginal' decline in manufacturing jobs, shows ASI data

According to ASI data, the employment in the manufacturing sector during the Covid pandemic year (FY21) declined by 3.2 per cent (year-on-year) to 16.08 million

manufacturing

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The number of people engaged in the manufacturing sector and the amount of wages earned by them bounced back in FY22 after a “marginal fall” in FY21 due to the Covid pandemic, the latest annual survey of industries (ASI) data for the years 2020-21 & 2021-22 released on Monday said.

According to ASI data, the employment in the manufacturing sector during the Covid pandemic year (FY21) declined by 3.2 per cent (year-on-year) to 16.08 million. Similarly, their total earnings slightly fell 1.6 per cent to Rs 4.83 trillion in FY21.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, in FY22, the total number of people engaged in the manufacturing industries rose by 7 per cent (Y-o-Y) to 17.21 million and the total emoluments earned by them rose by 15.9 per cent to Rs 5.6 trillion compared to the preceding year.

“The ASI results for the year 2021-22 exhibit the resilience shown by the Indian manufacturing sector and tell the unique turnaround story of the Indian manufacturing sector after the adverse effect of the pandemic witnessed in 2020-21 in terms of output and input contraction and also a marginal fall in employment,” the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said in a statement.

The top five states employing the highest number of persons in the manufacturing sector were Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana in ASI 2020-21 as well as in ASI 2021-22. Taken together, these states contributed about 54 per cent of total manufacturing employment in both the years.

The survey by the MoSPI mainly covers the factories registered under the Factories Act, 1948, to provide a meaningful insight into the dynamics of change in the composition, growth, and structure of various manufacturing industries in terms of output, value added, employment, and capital formation.

Also Read

India's jobless rate at 6-year low; wage employment share shrinks

Employment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs

The great employment question: Is the job market shrinking or transforming?

India's manufacturing PMI rises to four-month high of 56.5 in January

Share of women in wage work declined to 15.9% in 2022-23, says PLFS

Indian toy manufacturers receive orders worth $10 mn at German fair

Global chip sales forecast to jump 13% after rocky 2023: Industry group

Coal production increases by 10.3% to 99.73 million tonne in January

TechEagle partners with 10 Aiims for fast medicine delivery via drones

Colonial legacy: Corporate control is a 200-year-old problem in India

Topics : Vaccination flu pandemic Manufacturing sector Employment National Statistical Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon