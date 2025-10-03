Friday, October 03, 2025 | 09:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Falling CASA ratio, lower household deposits may hit stability: CRISIL

Falling CASA ratio, lower household deposits may hit stability: CRISIL

CRISIL warns that declining household deposits and a falling CASA ratio could impact funding stability and raise costs for banks over the medium to long term

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank news, Ujjivan SFB stock price today, Ujjivan SFB share target 2025, Ujjivan bank universal license update, Small finance banks in India 2025, Best small finance bank stocks India, Universal banking license India, RBI univer

CRISIL observed that households are allocating less of their gross financial savings to bank deposits, migrating instead to alternative investment avenues.

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rating agency CRISIL on Friday said structural shifts in deposit composition—declining household contribution to term deposits and a lower current account and savings account (CASA) ratio—could affect banking stability and raise funding costs over the medium to long term.
 
However, deposit growth at banks is expected to remain adequate in FY26 amid an improved liquidity environment, supporting projected credit growth of 11–12 per cent, the rating agency said in a statement.
 
Beyond overall growth, the composition of deposits plays a critical role in determining their stability, cost and the sustainability of bank credit growth. Notably, the ownership pattern of deposits is undergoing a structural shift, with household deposits contracting in share.
   
CRISIL observed that households are allocating less of their gross financial savings to bank deposits, migrating instead to alternative investment avenues. Consequently, the share of households in incremental deposits fell to 52 per cent in FY25 from 67 per cent in FY20. 

Also Read

Goods and Services Tax, GST

New GST reforms unlikely to put major burden on govt revenue: Crisil

Adani's renewables and transmission businesses power group's growth story

Adani Power hits 11-month high, rallies 6% in 2 days; here's why

veg thali food plate chef restaurant

Cost of veg thali rises to 8-month high of ₹29.1 in August, says Crisil

diamond

Trump tariffs take the shine off Indian diamonds, expect 30% revenue cut

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Gautam Solar gets Crisil rating upgrade to 'A-/Stable' on strong growth

 
“On an outstanding basis, the share of household deposits in total bank deposits contracted from 64 per cent to 60 per cent between fiscals 2020 and 2025, with non-financial corporations filling the gap with a four per cent increase,” said Subha Sri Narayanan, director, CRISIL Ratings. This shift has implications for stability and costs, as corporate depositors are more rate-sensitive and prefer shorter tenures.
 
During periods of tight liquidity, such behaviour could lead to faster deposit outflows and increased funding costs for some banks. Looking ahead, as alternative investments continue to gain traction, the household share of deposits is expected to decline further, Narayanan added.
 
The share of low-cost CASA deposits, across ownership categories, has also been falling. The CASA ratio dropped to around 36 per cent in June 2025, down from a 25-year high of over 42 per cent in March 2022. The ratio had surged after demonetisation and again between 2019 and 2022 during the Covid-19 pandemic, CRISIL noted.
 

More From This Section

ecommerce

Consumer affairs ministry looks into additional charges by ecom platform

Zydus' Sharvil Patel

IPA appoints Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil Patel as new President

FASTAG, TOLL PLAZA

No FASTag for tolls? Relief on penalty if paid through UPI, says govt

Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV

Navratri sales hit decade-high as GST reforms boost festive spending

real estate, realty firms

Retail REITs set to grow as institutional investors back new mallspremium

Topics : Industry News Company & Industry News Crisil ratings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon