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Home / Industry / News / Datanomics: AI hiring rises in India, legislative mentions remain limited

Datanomics: AI hiring rises in India, legislative mentions remain limited

India's AI hiring share has risen steadily, but limited legislative engagement and a market-driven talent ecosystem highlight gaps in policy and research

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Jayant Pankaj
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 9:49 PM IST

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In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a major national mission to provide artificial intelligence (AI) skill training to 10 million young Indians within a year. India is second after the US in overall talent scores in two of three categories. The country has seen its share of AI hiring in total hiring through LinkedIn rise every year in the past six years, except 2022. Category-wise score of AI talent in India suggests its growth is driven more by market demand than by advances in science and research. Legislative engagement with AI remains limited. 
 
 
 
Topics : artifical intelligence Hiring surges jobs