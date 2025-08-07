Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JSW Steel seeks higher met coke import quota to ease supply shortfall

JSW Steel seeks higher met coke import quota to ease supply shortfall

India, the world's second-biggest crude steel producer, in June extended country-specific import quotas of so-called met coke for six months to the end of December

JSW steel

JSW Steel has urged the government to raise the company's allocation in quotas to import low-ash metallurgical coke. Image: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's JSW Steel has urged the government to raise the company's allocation in quotas to import low-ash metallurgical coke, a steelmaking fuel, to tide over shortfalls, two sources familiar with the matter said.

India, the world's second-biggest crude steel producer, in June extended country-specific import quotas of so-called met coke for six months to the end of December, capping purchases at 1.4 million metric tonnes.

JSW Steel, India's biggest steelmaker by capacity, met officials from the federal trade ministry late last month, the sources said, declining to be identified because deliberations are not public.

JSW Steel executives urged government officials to increase the company's allocation, citing operational difficulties at two of their units in the southern state of Karnataka and the central state of Chhattisgarh, the sources added, without saying how much extra the company wanted to import.

 

"Naturally, this quota is hampering operations and we have given representation. The matter is still under discussion," one of the sources said.

Also Read

JSW Cement IPO

JSW Cement IPO opens: Analyst bet on growth potential; should you apply?

JSW Cement

JSW Cement sets IPO price band at ₹139-147, opens Aug 7: Check key details

JSW energy

JSW Energy signs power purchase agreement with SECI for FDRE project

JSW

China's Chery to supply EV tech for JSW's new auto brand, to debut by 2027

JSW joint managing director and chief executive officer Jayant Acharya

Need to look at extending safeguard duty, review levy: JSW Steel's Acharyapremium

JSW Steel had the option of moving some of its surplus from other locations to the affected plants but the logistics cost was an impediment and not enough was being produced to meet the shortfalls, the source added.

The federal trade ministry did not respond to an email seeking comment. JSW Steel had no comment.

The import curbs have worried major steel producers in the past as well, including JSW Steel and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, which have argued the curbs hinder the companies' expansion plans because it is difficult to source preferred grades locally.

India has also launched an anti-dumping probe into overseas supplies of low-ash met coke from Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan, and Russia, following a request from an industry body.

Imports of low-ash met coke have more than doubled in the past four years and major suppliers of the raw material include China, Japan, Indonesia, Poland and Switzerland.

Earlier this year, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal urged steelmakers to source met coke locally.

The federal Ministry of Steel has also backed the import curbs, saying there was adequate supply of met coke locally to meet demand, Reuters has reported.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Servers, internet, cables, data storage

Autodesk brings regional offering to India, enables local data storage

Mukesh Ambani

Ambani draws no salary for 5th yr; his promoter group earns ₹3,600 cr

q1 results, company quarter 1

Bajaj Electricals Q1 results: Profit down 97% at ₹91 lakh on low sales

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

India's retail sector among fastest growing consumer markets globally: RIL

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Reliance flags crude supply risks amid US tariff blow on Indian exports

Topics : JSW Group JSW steel coal industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon