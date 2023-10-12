close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

Delhi HC allows Go First lessors to deploy security around aircraft

The order was passed on the lessors' plea to allow them to maintain their aircraft. The next hearing is on October 19

Go First

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 8:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed Go First lessors to deploy security personnel for the grounded aircraft and directed the Resolution Professional (RP) of the airline to share documents related to the maintenance of aircraft, engines, and airframes with the lessors within two weeks.

However, the RP will continue to maintain the aircraft.

The order was passed on the lessors' plea to allow them to maintain their aircraft. The next hearing is on October 19.

Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju also told the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), acting through the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), to grant lessors access to technical documents, maintaining records of airworthiness of the aircraft.

The lessors had earlier told the court that the RP was not maintaining the aircraft as per court orders and there were 'greenish deposits,' 'corrosion,' and 'rusting' on the leased planes.

DAE (SY 22)13 Ireland, who has leased two aircraft to Go First, said that protective covers around the leased aircraft were also removed. The lessor's counsel told the court that if the Resolution Professional (RP) of the airline says the airline should fly, they should demonstrate that. "If the RP, in good faith, says we should be able to fly, you should be able to demonstrate that. It is the duty of the RP to demonstrate that," the lessor told the court.

The Delhi High Court reserved its orders on three applications filed by aircraft lessors of the airline seeking permission to maintain their aircraft.

The lessor's lawyer also alleged that the condition of the leased aircraft deteriorates every time it is inspected. "It is the duty of the RP to ensure that the maintenance is carried out in a correct manner," he said.

The lessor added that the RP is not giving them access to key documents of the aircraft, such as maintenance records, which are essential to discern if the aircraft are being 'maintained in a fly-worthy condition'. "Aircraft should be in flyworthy condition. If the RP is carrying out maintenance, it is their duty to show that to the court," he said.

Also Read

SC rejects Go First plea against Delhi HC nod to lessors to access planes

Govt may expedite Bill that assures lessors on repossession of aircraft

Lessors seek deregistration of Go First aircraft after MCA notification

Delhi HC allows Go First lessors to access aircraft, do maintenance

TMS Ep433: Walmart strategy, WhatsApp, 2024 IPOs, aircraft lessors

Pilot licence validity period increased from five to ten years: Govt

Auto workers shut down Ford's largest factory, threaten Stellantis

WCopEF formed to give voice to over 3 mn cooperatives across globe

India among San Francisco's top market for tourism growth recovery

US companies express interest to invest around Rs 25,000 cr in Karnataka


Other lessors, such as BOC Aviation Ireland and ACG Aircraft Leasing, have also filed similar applications. ACG Aircraft Leasing told the court that critical parts, such as fan blades, escape slides, and other parts are missing from at least two planes.

Another lessor has meanwhile sought directions to Go First to replace "robbed" parts of its leased aircraft. They have also sought round-the-clock security for their grounded aircraft.

Meanwhile, the RP's counsel had questioned why the lessors were moving both the Delhi High Court and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the same relief. He said that the division bench order of the Delhi High Court had modified the single judge's order on July 12, so the lessors should now go to the division bench for relief.

This comes as a second blow to the airline after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on October 3 exempted all transactions and agreements related to aircraft and their engines from the moratorium under Section 14 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The MCA's notification will allow lessors to promptly take their planes back from airlines.

Go First had filed for insolvency in May, after which the moratorium period kicked in, meaning that the aircraft could not be taken back by the lessors. The lessors had then moved the NCLT as well as the Delhi High Court to access the leased aircraft.
Topics : Delhi High Court aircraft airlines

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesSpecial Trains for Ind vs Pak MatchAus vs SA Live Score

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak matchPower utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon