DGCA implements watch duty time limitation for air traffic controllers

In a "significant" move, aviation watchdog DGCA on Thursday said regulations for watch duty time limitations and rest requirements for air traffic controllers have been implemented at 57 airports, including Amritsar, Coimbatore, Patna and Imphal.

The implementation of the norms will ensure that air traffic controllers will get adequate rest while carrying out their duties.

The regulations regarding 'Watch Duty Time Limitation (WDTL) and rest requirements for Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs)' are being implemented at the 57 airports from Thursday, DGCA said in a release.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the norms are modelled on ICAO regulations and based on the country's national, social and cultural contexts, coupled with scientifically valid, optimal duty time limit for ATCOs.

ICAO is the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

"This is a significant reform in the civil aviation sector and will provide adequate rest to ATCOs while engaging in the provision of the air traffic services. The maximum permissible duty period and minimum mandatory rest period for ATCOs has been given a shape in the form of regulations," the release said.

DGCA said the regulations will be implemented at other airports in a phased manner as per the roadmap indicated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).