DGCA implements watch duty time limitation for air traffic controllers

In a "significant" move, aviation watchdog DGCA on Thursday said regulations for watch duty time limitations and rest requirements for air traffic controllers have been implemented at 57 airports, including Amritsar, Coimbatore, Patna and Imphal.
The implementation of the norms will ensure that air traffic controllers will get adequate rest while carrying out their duties.
The regulations regarding 'Watch Duty Time Limitation (WDTL) and rest requirements for Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs)' are being implemented at the 57 airports from Thursday, DGCA said in a release.
According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the norms are modelled on ICAO regulations and based on the country's national, social and cultural contexts, coupled with scientifically valid, optimal duty time limit for ATCOs.
ICAO is the International Civil Aviation Organisation.
"This is a significant reform in the civil aviation sector and will provide adequate rest to ATCOs while engaging in the provision of the air traffic services. The maximum permissible duty period and minimum mandatory rest period for ATCOs has been given a shape in the form of regulations," the release said.
Also Read
Disruption in UK air traffic control caused by 'incorrect' flight data
Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises to a record level in Delhi
Virginia crash: Plane lost contact with air traffic controllers, say FAA
Domestic air passenger traffic grows 15% to 13.26 mn in May: DGCA
Chinese embrace summer holiday flying, passenger traffic reaches 9 mn
Tata Consumer emerges as frontrunner in race for makers of Ching's Secret
Now, customers can tip kitchen staff through Zomato: Details here
DGCA suspends Air India's chief of flight safety, alleges lapses
DGCA suspends approval of AI's flight safety chief for a month for lapses
Air India, Vistara merger: Creditors to vote on merger proposal on Sept 23
DGCA said the regulations will be implemented at other airports in a phased manner as per the roadmap indicated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)