Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / DGCA issues advisory on potential rudder system issue in Boeing 737 jets

DGCA issues advisory on potential rudder system issue in Boeing 737 jets

Further, all operators have been asked to conduct a safety risk assessment for aircraft to evaluate and mitigate the risk associated with the rudder control system

Flight, plane, Airplane

It will also be included in the Instrument Rating/Proficiency Checks (IR/PPC) during pre-simulator briefings | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday issued an advisory to Indian airlines operating Boeing 737 planes regarding the potential risk of a jammed rudder control system.

The move follows the recent probe report by the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) that highlighted safety concerns involving Boeing 737 aircraft lanes equipped with Collins Aerospace SVO-730 Rudder Rollout Guidance Actuators.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Against the backdrop of the potential risk of a jammed or restricted rudder control system, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued safety recommendations to the Indian carriers.

Currently, Air India Express, Akasa Air and SpiceJet operate Boeing 737 planes. DGCA said all flight crews are to be informed through a circular/advisory regarding the possibility of a jammed or restricted rudder control system.

 

"Appropriate mitigations must be communicated to help crews identify and handle such a situation," it added.

Further, all operators have been asked to conduct a safety risk assessment for aircraft to evaluate and mitigate the risk associated with the rudder control system.

More From This Section

Electricity, Energy

IEX trade volume increases nearly 21% to 11,370 million units in September

telecom

Telecoms may be holding off on 5G expansion to strengthen 4G: Here's why

Premiumfmcg shopping consumer consumption

FMCG makers may see single-digit volume uptick in Q2 on stable demand

PremiumYour luxury watch must match your personal lifestyle

For luxury watch companies, it is time to foray into Indian markets

Vettaiyan

Lights, Camera, Commerce: Rajinikanth, Bachchan unite in branding mega-hit

The regulator also said that all Category III B approach, landing, and rollout operations, including practice or actual autoland, must be discontinued for these planes until further notice. Category III B pertains to operations in low visibility conditions.

Among other measures, airlines have been asked to mandatorily include discussion about potential rudder control system issues as a mandatory topic in recurrent training sessions.

It will also be included in the Instrument Rating/Proficiency Checks (IR/PPC) during pre-simulator briefings.

"Operators have been instructed to include specific exercises in Recurrent Training and IR/PPC that simulate scenarios involving a jammed or restricted rudder control system, including rollout procedures.

"Appropriate flight crew responses and mitigations should be practised during these exercises," the regulator said in a release.

DGCA also said the interim measures aim to enhance safety and ensure that flight crews are well-prepared to handle potential rudder control issues effectively.


Also Read

Spicejet

SpiceJet clears salary dues days after raising Rs 3K crore through QIP

Spicejet

SpiceJet's domestic market share shrinks to 2.3%, shows DGCA data

airline flight aviation

DGCA details certification requirements for vertical take-off, landing

Drone taxi

Aviation watchdog DGCA releases vertiport guidelines for vertical liftoffs

dgca airport airplane network

DGCA cracks the whip on 3 airlines; SpiceJet under 'enhanced surveillance'

Topics : DGCA Boeing 737 Aviation industry airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon