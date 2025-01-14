DGCA warns Akasa Air for violating dangerous goods transport regulations

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a warning letter to Akasa Air for violating regulations regarding the transportation of dangerous goods, including lithium batteries, in its belly cargo. This action is the latest in a series of run-ins the airline has had with the regulator in recent months.
On December 12, the regulator conducted an "annual surveillance inspection" at Ahmedabad airport, during which it found several "non-compliances" at Akasa Air. These non-compliances violated the Aircraft (Carriage of Dangerous Goods) Rules, 2003.
During the inspection, the regulator found that electronic devices containing lithium batteries were being accepted without proper checks or verification of battery power. It noted that some shipments of lithium batteries exceeded the permissible weight limits for carriage on passenger aircraft. Additionally, the appropriate contact details of the shipper were not recorded.
After being informed about these instances, Akasa Air submitted its action-taken report, admitting the violations and detailing corrective actions taken.
The airline stated it had issued circulars to trade partners (cargo agents) and staff to reiterate compliance with regulations and had issued caution letters to its cargo acceptance staff.
"Therefore, considering the corrective action taken and the gravity of non-compliances of mandatory requirements, SNV Aviation Private Limited (Akasa) is hereby warned to be more vigilant with respect to compliance with applicable regulatory provisions for the carriage of dangerous goods by air so that such lapses/violations don’t occur in future," the regulator stated in its warning letter.
Akasa Air did not respond to Business Standard's request for a statement on this matter.
This is not the airline's first run-in with the regulator. On December 27, the DGCA suspended two senior Akasa Air executives—Director of Training Niraj Bhatia and Director of Flight Operations Floyd Gracious—for six months for improperly training pilots. On December 24, the DGCA fined Akasa Air Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to seven passengers on its Bengaluru-Pune flight on September 6 and failing to provide the mandatory compensation.
In December, the DGCA issued two show cause notices to Akasa Air. The first was for the airline's failure to ensure its Director of Flight Operations revised the operations manual within the mandatory six-month period. The second notice was issued after a spot check at Bengaluru airport in August revealed "poor aircraft maintenance standards" and "lapses". Moreover, in October, the DGCA imposed a Rs 30 lakh fine on Akasa Air for lapses in pilot training.