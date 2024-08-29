Ecom export hubs expected to create up to 2.75 lakh additional jobs: Report

The study further highlighted that there was an increase in the integration of advanced technologies such as AI, robotics, data analysis, and cybersecurity, into the logistics sector. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The union government’s plan to set up 50 e-commerce hubs is expected to create up to 2.75 lakh additional jobs in the logistics sector, said a study released by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship on Thursday.

"India is making significant strides in transforming its economy by focusing on emerging sectors and integrating advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). As part of this transformation, the government is establishing 50 e-commerce export hubs that will boost exports to $100 billion and strengthen India's global trade presence. These hubs are creating a demand for a highly skilled workforce, especially in the logistics sector, due to the rapid expansion of e-commerce," said Ramesh Alluri Reddy, CEO, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

“With logistics apprentices growing from 400 in 2018-19 to over 20,000 in 2023-24, and given the expansion of e-commerce hubs and the logistics sector, we project a 50 per cent year-on-year increase in apprentices over the next three years,” Reddy added.

The expansion plan is poised to transform the logistics sector, which is currently experiencing a 12 per cent annual growth rate, said the study.

Further, the report said that the expansion has extended beyond entry-level positions, with a marked increase in marketing, merchandising, and management roles, reflecting the sector's growing complexity and scope.

“The industry's evolution has spurred a shift towards outsourcing tasks traditionally managed in-house, particularly in HR and administrative functions, with a significant number of businesses adopting this approach, underscoring the broader impact of e-commerce on employment patterns as the sector continues to drive a wave of employment opportunities in the country,” said the report.

The study further highlighted that there was an increase in the integration of advanced technologies such as AI, robotics, data analysis, and cybersecurity into the logistics sector.

“This technological shift has led to rising demand for specialised roles across various sectors, including retail management, cross-border trade, logistics and supply chain coordination, global marketplace operations, digital payment solutions, data analytics, international customer support, export compliance, international marketing, sustainability, and tech-enabled trade facilitation, emphasising the need for professionals with the skills to optimise these technologies for efficiency and growth,” it further added.

On challenges, the report highlighted the sector’s highly unorganised nature and lack of formalisation as the major issues.

The report said that a mere 10 per cent of the sector comprised formal players and just 4.5 per cent of the workforce was appropriately skilled in the logistics space in the country.

“This lack of formalisation poses a significant hurdle to the industry’s potential for job creation, particularly as the demand for skilled labour grows,” said the report.