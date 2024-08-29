Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / Fintechs cannot bypass compliance irrespective of scale: RBI ED P Vasudevan

Fintechs cannot bypass compliance irrespective of scale: RBI ED P Vasudevan

Vasudevan also highlighted that many entities are operating in the fintech sector, and over a period of time, it has become a sort of competition amongst themselves

Fintech

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Although fintechs prioritise capital, they cannot bypass compliance, said P Vasudevan, executive director, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Thursday, adding that the regulator, in its meetings with venture capitalists and co-founders, has emphasised that fintechs have to imbibe the element of compliance and ensure it is never compromised, irrespective of scale.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest, Vasudevan said, “…when we meet venture capitalists and co-founders…we tell them very clearly that please imbibe the element of compliance in your investment entities and see to it that compliance is never compromised irrespective of scale.”
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He added that the regulator is also trying to ensure that the ease of regulation is available, the compliance cost does not impact much, and there is a level playing field between the traditional lenders and fintechs as well.

“Going forward, we can look at one single authorisation for any of the payment systems one is doing,” he said.

Vasudevan also highlighted that many entities are operating in the fintech sector, and over a period of time, it has become a sort of competition amongst themselves. “We are looking at partnership, collaboration, and competition with the banks, but here entities are partnering amongst themselves,” he said.

“As an industry, it is important to look at how many entities should be there in a particular space and discuss amongst yourselves how much we can afford,” he said, adding that the SRO could be one more step in the direction where we can have these discussions and probably the players can also discuss amongst themselves.

More From This Section

Passenger Terminal under construction at the Noida International Airport

Noida airport to complete calibration, validation flights by December

PremiumDrug, Medicine, Medical

Drug companies move Delhi HC seeking interim relief against FDC ban

Shares of tyre companies rallied for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with most of the big players registering cumulative gains of up to 6 per cent over the past two days.

Tyre exports from India increases by 17% to Rs 6,219 cr in Q1: ATMA

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Indian firms should scale AI beyond PoCs, prioritise data standardisation

it sector job,talent poaching

Uttar Pradesh govt plans to invest $4 billion in IT, ITeS sectors


Commenting on the concerns raised by a member of the US Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Christopher J Waller, on interlinking fast payment systems, Vasudevan said that while the Federal Reserve governor was apprehensive about some of the issues that need to be sorted out before FedNow and UPI, "we are trying to be positive that even though it takes some time, it will be worthwhile because many things will be cheaper and faster."

On Wednesday, Waller had said that interlinking fast payment systems might increase the risk-management burden for banks that participate in them. The promise of interlinking, which is essentially interoperability between or among domestic fast payment systems, although sounds simple, is not simple to achieve, he had said.

Also Read

Fintech, Fintech sector

35 Indian fintechs prepare for IPO rush as market competition intensifies

R. Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank

Bank-fintech tie up will boost innovation, risk management: RBL CEO

fintech

India to play prominent role in rule-making for fintech, DPI, says official

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI focusing on making UPI, RuPay truly global, says Governor Das

Dilip Asbe, managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)

UPI transactions can touch 100 bn in next 10-15 years: Dilip Asbe

Topics : Fintech sector Fintech firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon