India-US trade deal: Unions call Feb 12 strike, RSS affiliates back govt

While Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday asserted that the government has safeguarded the interests of India’s farmers in the India-US interim trade agreement framework, Opposition parties said they will demand answers on the issue in Parliament on Monday. Several trade unions and farmer unions have announced a strike on February 12, accusing the government of having “surrendered” to the US by “opening up the agriculture sector to American multinational companies”.

Affiliates of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), especially the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), which is the Sangh Parivar’s economic think tank, and the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), have been more nuanced in their assessment of the India-US trade deal.

SJM national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan told Business Standard that the government has worked out the “best possible scenario” in the current context. He said any critique of the deal should factor in relative tariffs that the White House has imposed on goods from countries competing with India, and in almost all cases the 18 per cent tariff on Indian goods is lower. He said the reason India walked out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was to protect the livelihoods of its farmers and dairy industry, which has been the principle it has followed in its trade negotiations with the European Union, Australia, the UK and now the US.

“We cannot go by what the US Trade Representative and others are saying. We should trust our government and ministers on the issue since they are answerable to our Parliament and the people. The government has maintained that strict quantitative restrictions have been put on imports of soybean oil and animal feed,” Mahajan said, adding that India could hike its tariffs on these commodities if the US flouts the quantitative restrictions. Mahajan said the US using phrases such as it would “monitor” India’s purchases of Russian oil is in “bad taste” and should not have been used with a close trading partner. However, India’s savings from the purchase of Russian oil are no longer as significant as they were a couple of years ago.

The BKS welcomed the interim India-US trade agreement but with caveats. In a statement, BKS general secretary Mohini Mohan Mishra said genetically modified, or GM, products should not be allowed in the country under any circumstances, by any name, or under any conditions, and the government should provide greater clarity on the subject.

Several farmer organisations, including the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the All India Kisan Sabha, which is affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), said they will protest against the trade deal. The SKM said the proposed interim trade agreement framework between India and the US amounted to a “total surrender” of Indian agriculture to American multinational corporations and demanded the immediate resignation of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. SKM leaders said protests would be held across the country in villages and effigies of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be burnt. The SKM also extended its support to the February 12 general strike. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said people in villages are questioning how the deals will impact them. He called upon farmers to join the protest against the agreements.

The Congress and the Left parties have also criticised the government over the trade deal framework and said they will demand replies in Parliament.