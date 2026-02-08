Cybersecurity biggest risk for enterprises, says FICCI-EY report

Cybersecurity breaches have emerged as the top risk shaping organisational performance, with 61 per cent of respondents identifying it as the primary risk, according to a report by FICCI and EY.

Almost 59 per cent of the executives surveyed also pointed to limited adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), affecting operational effectiveness.

That is closely followed by changing customer demands and expectations at 49 per cent, while 48 per cent pointed to geopolitical events as a key risk factor.

AI is emerging as a dual risk area, where both under-adoption and weak governance are sources of concern. At the same time, 54 per cent feel AI-related risks, including ethical and governance issues, are not being effectively managed.

Cybersecurity, which is no longer confined to the responsibilities of the chief security or information officer, is a mainstream boardroom topic. More than half, 57 per cent, reported potential data theft and insider fraud as significant risks, and 47 per cent acknowledged difficulty in addressing increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

“In a business environment shaped by volatility, the ability to anticipate, absorb and adapt to risk is emerging as a defining capability for sustained growth. The report indicates that organisations are moving away from treating risk as episodic and are instead embedding it into strategic decision-making, governance structures and long-term planning,” Rajeev Sharma, chairman of the FICCI Committee on Corporate Security & DRR, said in a statement.

The report said businesses today operate in an environment marked by persistent uncertainty and rapid change. Against the backdrop of economic volatility, climate-related risks, increasing cyber vulnerabilities, accelerated technological disruption and evolving geopolitical realignments, effective risk anticipation and management have become critical to long-term sustainability.

While cybersecurity remains the main risk, workforce challenges persist as well. As many as 64 per cent of those surveyed reported talent shortages and skill gaps influencing organisational performance and long-term capability planning, while 45 per cent of respondents indicated that non-compliance with ESG disclosure requirements has a direct impact on their organisation.

ESG, too, has emerged as a key risk. About 44 per cent believe non-compliance with ESG disclosure mandates and reporting requirements may have a significant impact. Additionally, 42 per cent of executives expressed concerns around the effectiveness of board oversight on ESG-related issues.

Sudhakar Rajendran, risk consulting leader at EY India, said organisations are navigating a phase where multiple risks are converging rather than occurring in isolation. Inflation, cyber threats, AI governance, climate exposure and regulatory change are interacting in ways that directly influence India Inc’s performance and resilience.

“Together, these findings indicate that risks across technology, governance and talent are becoming more interconnected rather than operating in isolation. As these pressures converge, organisations have to take a more integrated approach to risk management, strengthening oversight, capability planning and decision-making to support stability and sustained performance in an evolving operating environment,” the report added.