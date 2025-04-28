Monday, April 28, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Electronics & semiconductor body names Ruchir Dixit as chairperson

Electronics & semiconductor body names Ruchir Dixit as chairperson

Dixit brings over 30 years of global leadership experience in both semiconductor and electronic design automation (EDA) industries

Ruchir Dixit was Vice Chairman of IESA and has played a pivotal role in shaping the IESA community. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) on Monday announced a new Executive Council and named Ruchir Dixit as its Chairperson for FY2025-26.

IESA is an industry body for the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing sector in India.

"India Electronics and Semiconductor Association announces new Executive Council, Ruchir Dixit Named as Chairperson for FY2025-26," IESA said in a release.

Six new leaders were elected to the Executive Council, including Akshay Aggarwal, Senior Director of Engineering at MediaTech; Hemang Shah, Senior Director Government Affairs at Applied Materials; Pradeep Kumar Vajram, Managing Partner at 7Rays; Raghu Panicker, Chief Executive Officer of Kaynes SemiCon; Sundeep Gupta, MD India & VP Central R&D at Alphawave Semi, and Vivek Tyagi, Managing Director of Sales at Analog Devices.

 

"Continuing EC members from last year are Navin Bishnoi (Elected as Vice Chairperson), Rajeev Khushu, Sanjeev Keskar (Elected as Treasurer), Veerappan VV (Advisor) and Ashok Chandak (President)," it said.

Dixit brings over 30 years of global leadership experience in both semiconductor and electronic design automation (EDA) industries.

"He currently serves as the Vice President and Country Manager at Siemens EDA India. Dixit's appointment and New EC announcement come at a time when India is taking giant leaps in semiconductor and electronics design-led manufacturing," it said.

Prior to his new role as Chairperson, Dixit was Vice Chairman of IESA and has played a pivotal role in shaping the IESA community, according to the release.

"With broad experience across product engineering, strategic alliances and technology innovation, Ruchir Dixit previously served in senior leadership positions at Mentor Graphics. Ruchir Dixit is an alumnus of Wayne State University, Michigan and Haas School of Business at University of Berkeley," IESA said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

