Friday, February 28, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / No change in EPF rate, 8.25% set for 2024-25: What this means for you

No change in EPF rate, 8.25% set for 2024-25: What this means for you

The EPF is a crucial retirement savings scheme for salaried employees in India.

EPFO

EPFO

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) board on Friday retained  8.25 per cent interest rates on employees' provident fund deposits for 2024-25 despite rising inflation, said PTI citing sources. 
 
The EPFO rate refers to the interest rate set by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for the Provident Fund (PF) contributions of employees in India. The interest rate is declared annually by the EPFO, and it applies to the contributions made by both employees and employers towards the EPF account.
 
The EPFO board retained the previous year's EPF deposits interest rates after they were increased marginally to 8.25 percent for 2023-24, from 8.15 percent in 2022-23.
 
 
 "EPFO maintaining the Provident Fund (PF) interest rate at 8.25% for 2024-25 is a welcome move for employees, ensuring steady growth of their long-term savings. This decision benefits over seven crore subscribers by providing a reliable financial cushion. As EPF is a crucial retirement savings tool, a higher interest rate enhances wealth accumulation and strengthens financial security post-retirement. The move ensures stability by offering competitive returns, giving employees confidence in their future financial planning. With EPF being a tax-efficient and risk-free investment, this consistency in interest rates further encourages disciplined long-term savings," said Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar.com.
 
Importance of EPFO Rate:

Also Read

EPFO

EPFO adds 1.46 million net members in November, new additions rise 4.88%

Pic

PMS players breach threshold, set to have non-EPFO assets of over Rs 10 trn

PremiumTo enhance its equity exposure and earn a greater income for its nearly 70 million subscribers, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is slated to take a call on reinvesting 50 per cent of the redemption proceeds of exchange-traded funds

EPFO subscribers may soon get ETF fillip; CBT meeting on Saturday

hiring

Fresh formal hirings fell to a four month low in August, shows EPFO data

jobs, resume, employment

Govt's big job plan: Labour ministry to announce new employment schemes

Retirement Savings: The EPF is a crucial retirement savings scheme for salaried employees in India. The EPFO rate determines the returns on the funds accumulated in an individual's PF account, which will be used during retirement or for emergencies.
 
Long-Term Financial Planning: The EPFO rate affects an employee's long-term savings. Higher interest rates lead to better returns on the money accumulated in the account, helping employees build a more substantial retirement corpus.
 
Government’s Support: The EPFO rate reflects the government's commitment to ensuring that employees save for their retirement in a safe and reliable manner. It provides a stable source of income after retirement, as the EPF scheme is backed by the government.
 
Encourages Savings: The EPF system encourages employees to save a portion of their salary for the long term, which is critical for their financial security post-retirement. The interest rate provides an incentive to save more.
 

More From This Section

EB-5 visa

Trump can't scrap EB-5 visa-investors have legal safeguards: Explained

Axis Mutual Fund

Axis Mutual Fund launches Nifty AAA Bond Financial Services Index Fund

RuPay Debit Select card to offer airport lounge, gym benefits from April 1

RuPay Debit Select card to offer airport lounge, gym benefits from April 1

Fixed Deposit

Fixed deposit in Feb: IndusInd, Ujjivan SFB & 5 other banks cut/hike rates

War star Hrithik Roshan after casting his vote on Monday

Hrithik Roshan rents out Pune office space for Rs 6 lakh/ month for 4 years

Topics : EPFO data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon