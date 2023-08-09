Confirmation

Ericsson, TSSC set up Centre of Excellence in Delhi to train students in 5G

At CoE, the modules being offered to students include training to be a 5G network engineer, technical training for handheld devices and IOT devices/systems, and line assembly of telecom products

5g, telecom, 5g internet, 5G

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 6:19 PM IST
Ericsson and the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) on Wednesday announced the launch of the Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU).

At the CoE, students will receive training in 5G and emerging technologies, along with job placements, after completing the module.

Around 300 students will receive the training in the programme's first year.

At CoE, the modules being offered to students include training to be a 5G network engineer, technical training for handheld devices and IOT devices/systems, and line assembly of telecom products.

The industry-approved training modules include theory lessons, as well as, hands-on practical training for students in skill labs at the CoE.

Arvind Bali, chief executive officer, Telecom Sector Skill Council, said, "...With the invaluable support of Ericsson, we have been able to establish a first-of-its-kind Centre of Excellence for telecom in Delhi towards fulfilling this objective. The CoE is designed to maximise the learning potential of the local youth with a keen focus on inclusivity and technical skill development."

Nitin Bansal, head of Ericsson India and head of network solutions for Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, said that the initiative will help bridge the skills gap in the industry and will provide opportunities for underserved students to build a career in the telecom sector in India.

"Industry-academia partnerships will go a long way in fulfilling the skill gaps in the sector as well as creating a skilled workforce that will boost the telecom ecosystem in the country and ensure the build-out of a strong digital infrastructure in the country."

Ericsson's educational initiative includes providing financial support to girls from underprivileged sections pursuing technical education in India.
First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

