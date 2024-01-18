Sensex (    %)
                        
EV leasing firm Alt Mobility raises $6 million to scale up operations

The capital will be used for hiring engineering team to scale its Electric Vehicle (EV) asset management platform FleetOS, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jan 18 2024

Electric vehicle leasing and lifecycle management platform Alt Mobility on Thursday said it has raised USD 6 million (nearly Rs 50 crore) in a funding round co-led by Shell Ventures, Eurazeo, EV2 Ventures and Twynam.
UC Inclusive, Piper Serica, Pitchright and LetsVenture also participated in the round, which is a mix of equity and venture debt, the company said in a statement.
The capital will be used for hiring engineering team to scale its Electric Vehicle (EV) asset management platform FleetOS, it added.
It will also be used for setting up new verticals for fleets including drive-to-own model, parametric insurance, fleet depots and battery refurbishment unit, the company said.
Besides, Alt Mobility said it plans to expand its presence in over 20 cities aiming to achieve an (Assets Under Management) AUM of USD 100mn in the next two years.

First Published: Jan 18 2024

