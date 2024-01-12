Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Every passenger gets 55% concession on train journeys, says Vaishnaw

Before the Covid-19 lockdown imposed in March 2020, the Railways offered 50 per cent concession on train fares to senior citizens and government-accredited journalists

Passengers wait at Howrah railway station after several trains were cancelled due to Bharat Bandh, called to protest against Centre's Agnipath scheme, in Howrah (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad (GJ)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Every passenger gets 55 per cent concession on train journeys, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said regarding demands to restore pre-Covid fare concessions for senior citizens and media persons.
Without giving any direct reply to questions by media persons on the restoration of concessions, Vaishnaw said, "The Indian Railway is already offering 55 per cent concession on train fares to every train passenger.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Vaishnaw was in Ahmedabad to review the progress of the ongoing bullet train project among other things.
Before the Covid-19 lockdown imposed in March 2020, the Railways offered 50 per cent concession on train fares to senior citizens and government-accredited journalists.
Railway operations were completely shut down during the lockdown but when its full-fledged resumption in June 2022, the Railway Ministry didn't restore these concessions and since then the issue has been raised on various platforms, including in both houses of parliament.
Vaishnaw maintained a similar stand in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on various occasions when questioned by many fellow parliamentarians.
On Thursday, when media persons raised it during a press briefing in Ahmedabad, Vaishnaw said, If a train ticket to a destination costs Rs 100, Railway is charging only Rs 45. It is giving Rs 55 concession.
Earlier, responding to an RTI application filed by Madhya Pradesh-based Chandra Shekhar Gaur, the Indian Railways said that it earned about Rs 2,242 crore from approximately 15 crore senior citizens in the financial year 2022-23.

Also Read

Western Railways changes coach composition, extends trip of popular trains

Indian Railways to add new 'anti-injury' feature to passenger coaches

List of cancelled trains, 27 December: Heavy fog causes train cancellations

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Northern Railways set to revamp Ghaziabad railway station: Details here

Domestic steel vacuum bottle makers urge govt to check imports from China

Formula E could return to India as soon as 2025: Co-founder Alberto Longo

Bengal's garment industry buyers; sellers meet generates Rs 850 cr biz

Passenger vehicle wholesales rise 4% to 286,390 units in December

ODOP achieves milestone, enlists 50 Aggregators to promote 'Brand India'

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : train journey train coaches Indian Railways Railway Minister Railway Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon