Everyone wants to do business with India due to strong fundamentals: Goyal

He said that inflation is under control, foreign exchange reserves crossed $ 700 billion and the country is recording healthy economic growth rates

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

He added that India is also the most preferred investment destination. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the entire world wants to do business with India today as the country's fundamentals are strong.

He said that inflation is under control, foreign exchange reserves crossed $ 700 billion and the country is recording healthy economic growth rates.

He added that India is also the most preferred investment destination.

"John Chambers mentioned to me 2-3 days ago that there is $ 3 trillion (money) looking for investment avenues and there is no better destination than India for that money. The former Cisco boss offered his services as India's brand Ambassador to the world. That is India today," Goyal said at an event here.

 

Further, he said that the world is looking at India as a trusted partner.

"We are now the envy of the world and the entire world wants to do business with India," he said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

