Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / Female workforce, employee welfare to drive inclusive growth: Labour secy

Female workforce, employee welfare to drive inclusive growth: Labour secy

Secretary for Ministry of Labour & Employment Sumita Dawra made the remarks at an industry interaction organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

construction labour worker

The growth drivers of employment in the non-farm sector are services, construction, trade & manufacturing.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Decriminalization of labour laws, increasing female workforce participation, social security, labour welfare will drive inclusive growth in the country, a senior government official said on Thursday.
Secretary for Ministry of Labour & Employment Sumita Dawra made the remarks at an industry interaction organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Employers' Federation of India (EFI) in Bengaluru.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In the session attended by 200 industry members, "Sumita Dawra...highlighted about the Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business reforms introduced by the Ministry of Labour & Employment, GoI. She emphasised on decriminalization of labour laws, increasing female workforce participation, social security, labour welfare that will drive inclusive growth in India," a CII statement said.
Dawra also mentioned on employment, an improving trend is evidenced by PLFS (Periodic Labour Force Survey) & KLEMS data, besides EPFO net subscribers have gone up by more than 6 crore since September 2017.
The growth drivers of employment in the non-farm sector are services, construction, trade & manufacturing. In this context, to improve job creation, quality of jobs and formalisation of the labour market, with access to social security schemes, the ELI Schemes (Employment Linked Incentive) have been announced in the budget 2024-25, she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Right to disconnect

Australian workers can legally ignore work calls now: Find out why

EPFO

Fresh formal hirings face marginal decline in June, shows EPFO data

construction labour worker

Centre seeks legal path for labour codes amid state opposition: Report

Premiumlabour skill employment

Centre plans to hold workshops for states on labour code sensitisation

Gig workers

Karnataka govt set to introduce draft Bill to protect gig workers' rights

Topics : labour Law labour reforms social security women workplace

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon