Ficci FLO's annual meet hosts 350 women entrepreneurs in Northeast region

The first two days of the ongoing meet are being held in Guwahati and the remaining two days in Shillong

The meet, titled 'Mystical NorthEast', got underway here on Thursday. Source: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

About 350 businesswomen and entrepreneurs from across the country are taking part in a four-day interstate meet of Ficci Ladies Organisation (FLO), being hosted by FLO's North-East chapter in Guwahati and Shillong for the first time.

The meet, titled 'Mystical NorthEast', got underway here on Thursday, a statement said.

The interstate meet of the women wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FicciFLO) is an annual event organised by the different chapters of the organisation in various parts of the country. FLO has 20 chapters across India.

The first two days of the ongoing meet are being held in Guwahati and the remaining two days in Shillong.

 

The meet includes an amalgamation of intellectually stimulating discussions, entertainment and networking and also a blend of learning sessions. A major highlight of the meet is an exhibition 'FLO Bazar' showcasing local art, handloom, weaves and traditional culture, the statement said.

"The Interstate Meet is a common platform for experience sharing, showcasing, mentoring and networking of our dynamic pan-India members. Our objective is to bring together women entrepreneurs and professionals from 20 chapters across India and provide a perfect milieu for exchange of ideas and meeting of the minds," said Joyshree Das Verma, president, Ficci FLO, speaking on the occasion.

The meet in North-East aims to showcase the beauty, diversity and promise of the eight states of the region, she added.

"Visiting women delegates will experience the region's arts, crafts, music and economic growth. It will be a moment for the North East to shine, not only as a cultural hub but also as a region poised for further economic development and integration into India's future," Shweta Jindal, chairperson, FLO North East Chapter, said.

The meet includes a FLO bazar, visit of delegates to various tourists spots in Guwahati, Governing Body meet and a fashion show, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

