Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

First made-in-India chip to be out by December, says IT minister Vaishnaw

Giving the example of Macron, Vaishnaw said the way the Macron facility has moved ahead so fast, everyone has been pleasantly surprised

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union minister of communications & IT

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union minister of communications & IT

Press Trust of India Davos
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The first made-in-India chip will be out by December, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for developing a very strong semiconductor industry in the country in a short span of time with focus on the entire ecosystem.
Speaking to PTI at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024, the minister said PM Modi launched a semiconductor policy in January 2022, adding that when he met senior representatives of the industry here, the one thing they all were surprised about was how this much work could be done in such a short time.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"They all appreciated the policy and the fact that PM Modi has always stressed on creating a comprehensive ecosystem because not many countries have this kind of policy and therefore they could not get such success," he said.
The Minister for Communications as well as Electronics and Information Technology said the prime minister has always focussed on developing an ecosystem where there is a lot of focus on talent.
"MoUs (Memoranda of Understanding) with 104 universities are already in place, their course curriculum are being revised, there is a lot of focus on design with a separate investment scheme.
"Many design companies have got the benefit and they are gradually coming up in the value chain. All of this is getting appreciated a lot by companies from the world over," he said.
Giving the example of Macron, Vaishnaw said the way the Macron facility has moved ahead so fast, everyone has been pleasantly surprised.
"The agreement was signed in June 2023, while construction started in September 2023 and the first made-in-India chip will be out in December 2024," he said.
"All manufacturing CEOs, investment bankers and semiconductor business heads are acknowledging these factors here at Davos and are saying that India has developed a very strong semiconductor industry," the minister said.
Talking about why developing this industry did not get much attention earlier, Vaishnaw said Modi's thought process is always focussed on a long-term vision, be it defence manufacturing, infrastructure investment or reforms across sectors.

Also Read

'Coming soon': Ashwini Vaishnaw shares pics of Vande Bharat sleeper trains

Focusing on niche areas in semiconductor space, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Tata's fab investment to be big, will move for Cabinet approval soon: Govt

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Semicon India 2023 in Gandhinagar today

India, Japan sign pact for semiconductor development: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Akasa Air announces commercial flight ops from upcoming Noida Airport

Tiger Logistics, Bangladesh-based Sikder Group sign pact to increase trade

M&As register huge drop in 2023, overall deal values halve to $66 billion

MNGL inks tech deal with Heath Consultants for low-emission operations

India only country where we have so much growth: EIL chairman at Davos

"He always thinks with a vision of at least 10 years, 20 years, 30 years, and 50 years. His idea is that anything being done today should yield results for many years for the country," he added.
The minister said earlier governments generally had a short-sightedness and they used to think from election to election.
"Also, the clarity that is required in 'niti' and 'neeyat' is there now. All of this is leading to the good work that is happening in India and the entire world is appreciating it," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : information technology semiconductor industry semiconductor Modi govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon