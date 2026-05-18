Food sector in UP gets boost as industry pushes startups, cloud kitchens

Industry bodies have announced plans to promote food startups and cloud kitchens across Uttar Pradesh, following the state government’s identification of 208 traditional dishes under its flagship One District, One Cuisine (ODOC) scheme.

The industry plans to leverage Uttar Pradesh’s strength as one of India’s largest agricultural and horticultural producers, along with the state’s supportive investment policy framework.

“Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a hub for the food processing sector, and the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) segment offers vast opportunities in food packaging, branding, exports, and e-commerce,” said Dinesh Goyal, national president of Indian Industries Association (IIA).

He added that the IIA would handhold innovative food startups in the cuisine business while also promoting the growing concept of cloud kitchens.

A cloud kitchen is a delivery-only food unit that prepares meals exclusively for online orders, eliminating the need for traditional dine-in infrastructure.

Under the scheme, the Yogi Adityanath government is considering providing substantial subsidies for setting up new food units, along with assistance in packaging, marketing, and branding.

Meanwhile, the IIA is planning to host the 11th edition of India Food Expo 2026 (IFX-26) in Lucknow from September 18 to 20.

IIA General Secretary Deepak Kumar Bajaj said that, apart from domestic industries, participants from more than 30 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Europe would be invited to the mega event.

“Despite Uttar Pradesh being a leading producer of food products, it has yet to achieve strong national and global recognition due to inadequate packaging and branding,” he said.

According to Bajaj, IFX-26 will provide a major platform for MSMEs, particularly those in the food processing sector. He underlined that agriculture, allied sectors, and food processing would play a crucial role in helping Uttar Pradesh achieve its target of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The expo will focus on food safety, alternative energy-based equipment, and global supply chain systems for religious offerings (prasad).

Vineet Pandey, assistant commissioner (Food) at the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, has assured support to entrepreneurs in areas such as food testing, safety standards, and regulatory compliance.

According to the IIA, business deals worth ₹700 crore are expected to be signed during IFX-26, which is expected to connect MSMEs with both national and international markets.

To strengthen the linkage between the farm economy and markets, the government is planning to establish 75,000 new food processing units across the state.

The processing of fruits, vegetables, and high-value cash crops is expected to help connect Uttar Pradesh farmers with lucrative global markets and export-oriented industries.