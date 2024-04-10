Fresh NPAs of private, public banks to pick up in FY25, says ICRA

After two years of decline, gross fresh non-performing assets (NPAs) generation is set to rise both for private and public sector banks in FY25, according to a report released by the rating agency ICRA on Wednesday. The rating agency also revised downward its outlook for the Indian banking sector to "stable" from "positive" for FY25 on the expectation of moderation in credit growth and profitability metrics.

The estimated fresh NPAs generation rate for public sector banks is expected to rise to 1.5 per cent in FY25 from estimated 1.3 per cent in FY24. For private sector banks, fresh NPAs generation rate is likely to rise to 2.2 per cent in FY25 from estimated 2 per cent in FY24.

Experts said that the expectation of an increase in fresh slippage rate in FY25 is built on the premise of seasoning of recently originated credit portfolios.

"The moderation in credit growth also leads to inching up of slippages. Nevertheless, the overall slippage rate is expected to remain benign and accordingly, the headline asset quality metrics are expected to continue improving in FY25," said Sachin Sachdeva, Vice President, Sector Head - Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA Ltd.

Despite the rise in fresh NPAs generation, the gross NPAs of PSBs are projected to decline to around 2.3 per cent by March 2025; the lowest since June 2012. Similarly, the gross NPA of private banks is projected to decline to around 2.1 per cent by March 2025, the lowest in more than 15 years.





While the compression in the banking sector's interest margins over the last 18 months has been driven by rising deposit costs, ICRA said the expectation of a rate cut in the second half (October-March) of FY25 could lead to margin pressure that is driven by a likely downward re-pricing of advances.

A growth in the loan book, despite margin compression, is expected to translate into steady operating profits that will be aided by benign credit costs. Loan book growth is expected to drive healthy earnings that will largely be sufficient for most banks to meet their regulatory and growth capital requirements, ICRA said.

The credit to deposit ratio (C/D ratio) for banks is estimated to have increased to 78 per cent, excluding the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank as of 22 March 2024. This ratio is the highest since 21 December 2018 (77.9 per cent) and much higher compared to 75.7 per cent as on 24 March last year and 71.9 per cent as on 25 March 2022.

The C/D ratio may pose challenges for banks as they have deployed their on-balance sheet liquidity for strong credit growth in the last two years. The sector’s C/D ratio is likely to remain high at over 80 per cent (including the HDFC merger) in FY25. The ratio may decline for some private banks and increase for certain state-owned lenders.

"With an elevated C/D ratio, the competition for deposit mobilisation is likely to remain high even during FY2025, which will limit the banks' ability to cut their deposit and lending rates. Amid this, if the policy rates are cut, it will pose significant challenges to banks' net interest margins," said ICRA.