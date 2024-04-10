Sensex (    %)
                             
Skymet's prediction of good monsoon lifts FMCG sector's hope for FY25

The sector is already witnessing an uptick in rural demand, which lagged through most of last year as rainfall impacts affected rural demand

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

Skymet’s prediction of a good monsoon in India this year has given fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies a reason to cheer, as they expect a better financial year 2025 compared to the previous year.

The sector is already witnessing an uptick in rural demand, which lagged through most of last year as rainfall impacts affected rural demand.
NielsenIQ reported that the industry grew by 6.4 per cent in volume in the October-December quarter, backed by positive consumption across the country.

The research firm noted that the industry's value growth stood at 6 per cent in the quarter. However, there has been a moderation in consumption growth within the FMCG sector compared to the sequential quarters across the country.

It added that in rural areas, there has been a sequential slowdown in volume growth, with consumption experiencing a slight decline during this quarter. The decline, however, is more pronounced in urban areas.

“While most of rural demand was impacted in FY24, there has been a revival of late. The current financial year definitely looks better than last year. We are expecting double-digit growth from rural markets this year,” said Vimal Pande, Chief Executive Officer at Vi-John, the largest shaving cream company.

He added that a large part of the revival will be seen post the kharif harvest.

Godrej Consumer Products is also enthused by expectations of a good monsoon. “As the FMCG industry continues to adapt to shifting market dynamics, the prospect of a normal monsoon instils a sense of optimism. Anticipated favourable rainfall not only augurs well for agricultural output but also promises to bolster rural demand, a pivotal driver of our industry's growth trajectory,” said Aasif Malbari, Chief Financial Officer, Godrej Consumer Products. He added, “Improving macro-indicators and robust agricultural output growth would uplift consumer sentiments. Sectors like personal wash and home care would be potential beneficiaries.”

Another executive from an FMCG company, who wished to remain anonymous due to the company entering a silent period ahead of its results, mentioned that there have been some green shoots in demand and is hopeful of a revival in this financial year. “Demand was lower but should catch up this year. The base was stagnant last year and a lot has been talked about a K-shaped recovery. The growth in mid-priced products needs to be watched closely, as there has been growth at the premium end and the mass end,” the executive said.

Analysts also expect FMCG demand to improve, provided there is no disruption in the crucial months of July and August.

“Last year, July and August witnessed abnormal rainfall, impacting rural demand. Revival will be seen from the October-December quarter if these two months witness stable rainfall,” said Sachin Bobade, Vice-President at brokerage firm Dolat Capital.
