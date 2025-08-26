Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Inventory buildup may hurt festive season sales for smartphone makers

Inventory buildup may hurt festive season sales for smartphone makers

Smartphone makers are increasingly reducing product lifecycles to ensure their portfolios remain updated ahead of the festive season. They are also rolling out discounts and offers on the older models

India fastest growing premium smartphone market, premium smartphone market in 2023, premium smartphone market in India, Premium smartphone market globally, Apple share in premium smartphone market, Samsung share in premium smartphone market, smartpho

Among the brands most affected by the inventory buildup are Xiaomi and Realme, which have led to the brands offering additional margins and incentives to retailers to sell the end-of-life products.

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Smartphone companies might find it difficult to boost their sales during the upcoming festival season as many of them are still burdened with large inventories from the first half of the year, The Economic Times reported.
 
Sluggish demand and slow retailer uptake in the first half of 2025 resulted in unused inventory, the report added, citing analysts and industry executives.
 
Smartphone makers are increasingly reducing product life cycles to ensure their portfolios remain updated ahead of the festive season. They are also rolling out discounts and offers on the older models and launching newer ones ahead of schedule to gauge market response, the report added. 
   
Citing a source, the report said, "A significant amount of inventory has built up over the first half of 2025, which brands are struggling to clear", adding, "Retailers are also cautious about stocking more units since they are already carrying a lot of inventory from last year.”

Also Read

smartphones

India's smartphone market dials 8% volume growth in Q2 2025: Report

mobile, Automobile, Phone, Smartphone

Dixon gets govt nod for JV with China's Longcheer, to form Dixtel Infocomm

iPhone, apple

Chinese techies' exit likely to hamper India's smartphone export successpremium

smartphones

India ramps up Android phone shipments to US & Africa, led by PLI push

Trump Mobile T1 Phone

Trump Mobile launches T1 Phone and 47 Plan: Check specs, pricing, and more

 

Xiaomi, Realme affected by inventory buildup

 
Among the brands most affected by the inventory buildup are Xiaomi and Realme, which have led to the brands offering additional margins and incentives to retailers to sell the end-of-life products.
 
According to a source quoted by The Economic Times, "Xiaomi now needs to offer more margins to retailers to get their support in clearing out inventories. But they are also facing a challenge in roping in more in-store promoters as there is a stiff competition from rivals such as Vivo and Samsung in hiring competent sales agents."
 
However, Xiaomi's India Chief Business Officer Sandeep Singh Arora expressed confidence in the company meeting its plans. He said, "We are entering the festive season with confidence and are well-positioned to meet our Diwali plans; delivering a successful season for all our partners and consumers."
 
To widen its retail reach, Realme is strengthening its distribution network by adding more partners in states such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
 
Realme is now diverting some of its online-exclusive products to the offline channels to make room for fresh stock ahead of the festive season, the report said. 
 

Transsion paves the way to clear inventory buildup

 
Struggling with the inventory buildup, longtail brand Transsion has switched to a six-month product lifecycle for some of its top-selling products. The company is planning to launch "the slimmest Android smartphone ever seen" in the market ahead of the festive season to boost sales.
 
Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Tecno India, said that the company is leaving no stone unturned to cater to the diverse Indian consumer and has launched a comprehensive portfolio to cover every critical price point and feature demand.
 
Transsion operates Tecno among other smartphone brands.
 

Flat festive period?

 
Citing data from the market research firm IDC, a flat festive period for the smartphone industry is expected in terms of volumes.
 
IDC India's senior research manager, Upasana Joshi, told The Economic Times that many launches, which were originally planned for Q3, were moved to Q2 to serve as a testing ground for brands to gauge reception, adding that brands like Xiaomi are dealing with financial constraints, which are thereby limiting their ability to invest in marketing channels.
 

More From This Section

In a rare move, S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday raised its outlook for India to ‘positive' from ‘stable' while affirming the lowest investment grade sovereign credit rating (BBB-) ahead of the general election results due on June 4.

Fitch Ratings affirms India's credit rating at 'BBB-' on robust growth

solar panel

Datanomics: India's solar-module exports to the US face duty heatpremium

Vinayak Godse, chief executive officer of the Data Security Council of India (DSCI)

Data protection rules likely by year-end, says DSCI chief Vinayak Godsepremium

Byju Raveendran, Byjus, Edtech sector, Byjus

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund moves HC to recover $235 mn from Byju's

Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu free laptop scheme 2025, Tamil Nadu laptop tender 2025, laptop tender, ELCOT, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Google, Intel, student laptops, education schemes, free laptops for Tamil Nadu college students, lap

South India rings louder on iPhone call as TN, Karnataka lead exportspremium

Topics : smartphone industry Festive sale festive sales BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Share Crash Today Motilal Oswal Stock PickGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon