Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / SpaceX to launch Indian startups Pixxel, Dhruva Space satellites into orbit

SpaceX to launch Indian startups Pixxel, Dhruva Space satellites into orbit

The SpaceX Falcon 9 will launch OHB Italia's NAOS (National Advanced Optical System) spacecraft on a rideshare mission alongside seven other satellites

SpaceX Falcon 9, rocket

Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space is also launching its first commercial LEAP-01 mission carrying payloads from Australia-based Akula Tech and Esper Satellites onboard the Falcon-9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based space start-up Pixxel Space is launching three more hyperspectral earth imaging satellites onboard SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket on Tuesday night, marking the completion of the first phase of Firefly -- India's maiden private earth imaging satellite constellation.

Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space is also launching its first commercial LEAP-01 mission carrying payloads from Australia-based Akula Tech and Esper Satellites onboard the Falcon-9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Pixxel had launched the first set of three Firefly satellites in January and the additional three satellites would mark the completion of the first phase of the constellation, creating a six-satellite network in the sun-synchronous low earth orbit at 550 km.

 

Each compact approximately 50-kilogram satellite carries advanced sensors powerful enough to deliver the highest-resolution commercial hyperspectral imagery available, capturing data in more than 135 spectral bands at 5-metre resolution with the ability to revisit any point on Earth daily.

"This launch is where our vision begins operating at scale," Awais Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Pixxel, said in a statement last week.

Also Read

Nasa,Isro,Nisar satellite, radar satellite, Nisar mission,India US joint space mission

Pixxel-led consortium set to build India's first commercial EO satellite

Pixxel satellites

Pixxel commissions three hyperspectral satellites, releases first images

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's launches novel drug for chronic constipation management

Delhi Rains, Rain

LIVE news updates: Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected in parts of Delhi for next 3 hours

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Gautam Solar gets Crisil rating upgrade to 'A-/Stable' on strong growth

"With six Fireflies in orbit, we can monitor the planet with a fidelity never before seen in commercial space. We are closer than ever to making hyperspectral intelligence accessible to all those working to solve humanity's toughest challenges," he said.

This combination of spectral richness, spatial precision and global coverage will unlock insights previously out of reach, from detecting crop stress before it is visible to identifying pollution in near real time and tracking climate-driven changes across ecosystems.

Dhruva Space Leap-1 mission comprises launching Akula Tech's space-ready AI model optimisation technology that allows optimisation and compression of any Geospatial AI/ML models to run efficiently on the edge in space.

"Our hyperspectral imager aboard the LEAP-1 mission will deliver spectrally-rich Earth observation data through our EarthTones API, demonstrating how Australian innovation can compete on the global stage," Przemyslaw Lorenczak, Co-founder, Esper Satellites was quoted in a statement issued earlier this month.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 will launch OHB Italia's NAOS (National Advanced Optical System) spacecraft on a rideshare mission alongside seven other satellites.

Alongside the main satellite is Dhruva Space's LEAP-1; Planet's Pelican-3 and Pelican-4; and Exolaunch's Acadia-6 and Pixxel's FFLY-1, FFLY-2, and FFLY-3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

ICRA sees India Inc credit profile steady in Q2FY26, US tariffs weigh

garment industry

Readymade garment revenue to halve in FY26 as US tariff kicks in: Crisil

reit

Reit penetration in office market can reach 25-30% by 2030: Colliers India

India fastest growing premium smartphone market, premium smartphone market in 2023, premium smartphone market in India, Premium smartphone market globally, Apple share in premium smartphone market, Samsung share in premium smartphone market, smartpho

Inventory buildup may hurt festive season sales for smartphone makers

In a rare move, S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday raised its outlook for India to ‘positive' from ‘stable' while affirming the lowest investment grade sovereign credit rating (BBB-) ahead of the general election results due on June 4.

Fitch Ratings affirms India's credit rating at 'BBB-' on robust growth

Topics : Pixxel Satellite SpaceX Falcon 9 SpaceX

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Share Crash Today US F1 VisaGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon