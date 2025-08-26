Ajay Devgn joins ISPL as Ahmedabad team owner, expanding league's reach

In a major development for Indian cricket's grassroots ecosystem, Bollywood icon and entrepreneur Ajay Devgn has officially joined the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as the proud owner of its newly launched Ahmedabad franchise. This marks another milestone for the ISPL, India’s first professional tennis-ball T10 cricket league, as it expands to include eight teams across the country.
A League Backed by Legends and Visionaries
Founded in 2024, the ISPL is led by a powerhouse team of visionaries that includes cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar, League Commissioner Suraj Samat, and Minal Amol Kale. The league aims to uncover untapped cricket talent from the streets of India and provide them with a professional platform to shine.
With the recent addition of Salman Khan as the owner of the New Delhi franchise, and now Ajay Devgn for Ahmedabad, the league continues to attract high-profile personalities who bring visibility, credibility, and enthusiasm to the format.
A Platform for Street Talent to Shine
Also Read
Speaking on the expansion, Sachin Tendulkar, Core Committee Member of ISPL, stated:
“ISPL is designed to offer a stage where raw talent in tennis-ball cricket can transform their dreams into reality. With new teams coming in, we are opening more doors for aspiring cricketers nationwide.”
Echoing this vision, Ashish Shelar added:
“We are reimagining tennis-ball cricket by elevating it to a professional format. Having Ajay Devgn lead the Ahmedabad team is a step toward tapping into the vast cricketing potential of Gujarat.”
Devgn’s Passion for Cricket and Grassroots Sports
Known for his strategic investments in tennis, MMA, and cricket ventures, Ajay Devgn brings both experience and energy to the ISPL. His connection with Ahmedabad runs deep, having previously launched an NY Cinemas multiplex in the city.
Commenting on his association, Devgn shared:
“ISPL’s innovative approach has already brought fresh talent to the limelight. Representing a cricket-loving city like Ahmedabad is an honor. I’m excited to be part of a league that celebrates India’s future champions and connects communities through sport.”
Strengthening ISPL’s Pan-India Ambition
Suraj Samat, League Commissioner and Core Committee Member, welcomed the move:
“Ajay Devgn’s entry adds immense value to ISPL. His commitment to sports and deep fan base will energize players and fans alike, especially in a cricket-centric region like Gujarat.”
Minal Amol Kale added:
“Ahmedabad has a vibrant sporting culture, and with Mr. Devgn’s leadership, we aim to inspire and involve local talent. This addition is key to building ISPL into a nationwide sporting movement.”
Star-Studded Line-Up of Team Owners
The league now boasts an impressive list of celebrity franchise owners:
- Amitabh Bachchan – Majhi Mumbai
- Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan – Tiigers of Kolkata
- Akshay Kumar – Srinagar Ke Veer
- Suriya – Chennai Singams
- Hrithik Roshan – Bangalore Strikers
- Ram Charan – Falcon Risers Hyderabad
- Salman Khan – New Delhi franchise
- Ajay Devgn – Ahmedabad franchise
This star-studded roster not only brings glamour to the league but also amplifies its reach across diverse regions and audiences.
Record Registrations and Nationwide Trials
The ISPL has already witnessed an overwhelming response with over 4.2 million player registrations for its upcoming third season. Registrations remain open at www.ispl-t10.com, and talent trials are scheduled to take place in 101 cities across India.