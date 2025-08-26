Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Markets slump as US tariffs hit Indian exports; Sensex, Nifty tumble

Indian markets logged their worst fall in three months after the US imposed additional tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian exports, dragging Sensex and Nifty sharply lower

The rupee also extended its slide for a fifth day, ending at Rs 87.69 per US dollar.

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Indian equities logged their steepest fall in three months on Tuesday after the US government confirmed the imposition of additional tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian exports, effective Wednesday.
 
The Sensex closed at 80,787, down 849 points or 1.04 per cent, while the Nifty ended at 24,712, slipping 256 points or 1.02 per cent. Tuesday’s fall was the sharpest decline for both indices since 20 May. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms fell by Rs 5.6 trillion to Rs 449 trillion.
 
The US Department of Homeland Security issued a notification confirming that levies on Indian goods could climb as high as 50 per cent starting Wednesday. Earlier, President Donald Trump had indicated plans to double duties in response to India’s continued purchases of Russian oil — a move Washington sees as undermining its efforts to restrict Moscow’s war economy. Despite multiple rounds of negotiations, New Delhi’s attempts to limit the tariff hike to 15 per cent fell through.
 
 
Stock prices were already under pressure from muted second-quarter earnings and continued foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows. FPIs have pulled out Rs 23,255 crore so far in August. In response, the Indian government is considering tweaks to the goods and services tax (GST) structure to spur consumption and cushion the tariff impact. 

“Markets had already priced in the possibility of 50 per cent tariffs, but there was faint hope of a reversal. That disappointment triggered knee-jerk selling. With clarity now emerging, the likelihood of major corrections ahead is limited,” said Amabreesh Baliga, independent equity analyst.
 
The rupee also extended its slide for a fifth day, ending at Rs 87.69 per US dollar.
 
“Persistent rupee weakness is putting pressure on FPI inflows. Investors will watch how the government responds, particularly through GST revisions and relief for tariff-hit industries. Selling was broad-based except FMCG, which gained on expectations of stronger consumption,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
 
Going forward, traders will track the US Federal Reserve’s September policy meeting, developments in the Russia–Ukraine war, and prospects of further US trade action against India.
 
Market breadth remained negative, with 2,973 stocks declining and 1,155 advancing. Blue-chip heavyweights such as Reliance Industries (-1.95 per cent) and HDFC Bank (-0.9 per cent) were the biggest drags on the Sensex.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

