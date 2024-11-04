Business Standard
In-flight passengers can access WiFi only when allowed, say new rules

The newly notified rule will be called Flight and Maritime Connectivity (Amendment) Rules, 2024

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nov 04 2024

The government on Monday clarified that in-flight passengers will be able to use internet services through WiFi only when electronic devices are permitted to be used in the aircraft even after it attains altitude of 3,000 metres in Indian airspace.

Under Flight and Maritime Connectivity Rules, 2018, the government has mandated that In-flight and Maritime Connectivity service providers shall provide the operation of mobile communication services in aircraft at a minimum height of 3,000 metres in Indian airspace to avoid interference with terrestrial mobile networks.

"Notwithstanding the minimum height in Indian airspace referred to in sub-rule (1), internet services through Wi-Fi in aircraft shall be made available when electronic devices are permitted to be used in the aircraft," as per the new rule notified on Monday.

 

The newly notified rule will be called Flight and Maritime Connectivity (Amendment) Rules, 2024.

First Published: Nov 04 2024

