Monday, June 30, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Aukera raises $15 million to expand lab-grown diamond jewellery brand

Aukera raises $15 million to expand lab-grown diamond jewellery brand

With $15 million from Peak XV and others, Aukera plans to grow its lab-grown diamond brand as India's $350 mn market sees 15 per cent annual growth

Kumar Saurabh, Lisa Mukhedkar

(Left to Right) Kumar Saurabh, Co-founder and Lisa Mukhedkar, Founder & CEO at Aukera

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lab-grown diamond jewellery maker Aukera has raised $15 million in growth funding to expand its retail footprint and product lineup, as the company bets on shifting consumer preferences in India’s traditional jewellery market.
 
The round was led by Peak XV Partners, with continued backing from existing investors including Fireside Ventures, Sparrow Capital, Prath Ventures, and Alteria Capital.
 
The funding comes as India’s lab-grown diamond jewellery market, while still nascent at an estimated $350 million in 2024, is projected to grow at around 15 per cent annually over the next decade, according to consultancy firm Redseer.
 
Founded two years ago, Aukera has scaled to 13 stores across India including Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Hyderabad. The company faces competition from established players like BlueStone and Melorra, as well as specialised lab-grown diamond retailers including Jewelbox, Fiona Diamonds, and Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds.
 
 
“Women in India are upgrading to lab-grown diamond jewellery and Aukera is proud to lead that shift,” said Lisa Mukhedkar, founder and CEO, Aukera. The company aims to become a ₹1,000 crore brand within five to seven years, though it did not disclose current revenue figures for comparison. 

Also Read

smartphones

India's smartphone exports soar, surpassing petroleum, diamonds in FY25

Adit Bhansali and Aayush Bhansa, Founders, Firefly Diamonds

Lab-grown diamond jewellery brand Firefly raises $3 mn in funding

aircraft, Military aircrafts

Sakthi, Diamond form joint venture to manufacture trainer aircraft in Hisar

Food inflation continues to play spoilsport for FMCG sector: Kantar report

Prices of art, wine, whisky, diamonds, furniture drop in 2024: Knight Frank

lab-grown diamonds

Solitario Lab Grown Diamonds raises $3.6 million in pre-IPO funding

 
With the fresh funding, Aukera plans to accelerate its physical retail expansion, invest in design and merchandising talent, and strengthen its omnichannel capabilities. The company’s strategy of maintaining direct control over retail operations contrasts with many competitors who rely heavily on online sales or franchise models.
 
“The investment from Peak XV Partners is significant as we pursue rapid expansion,” said Kumar Saurabh, co-founder, Aukera.
 
Lab-grown diamonds offer a significantly lower-cost alternative to mined diamonds while being chemically identical. However, in India, consumer acceptance is still evolving due to longstanding cultural preferences for natural diamonds, though this is gradually changing with increased awareness and demand for ethical, affordable jewellery, experts say.
 
“Driven by favourable market trends and a strong consumer shift, Aukera is well-positioned to lead India’s fast-growing lab-grown diamonds category,” said Abhishek Mohan, principal at Peak XV Partners.
 
Kanwaljit Singh, founder and managing partner at Fireside Ventures, said the investment positions Aukera to scale rapidly and set benchmarks for the category. 
 

More From This Section

Eggoz founders Abhishek Negi and Aditya Singh

Eggoz raises $20 mn in series-C funding to scale India's branded egg biz

PremiumAloke Bhuniya, chief executive officer at Ascendas Firstspace Development Management

Ascendas Firstspace looking to enter qcom logistics warehousing mkt

PremiumStartups, Indian startups

Tech startup ramp up hiring as funding winter warms up, shows data

Younus Al Nasser, chief executive of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai

Dubai taps Indian talent as it races to be global AI capital by 2031

LAT Aerospace

Zomato's Goyal launches LAT Aerospace; eyes regional flying segment

Topics : Diamonds jewellery jewellery industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon