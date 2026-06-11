Generic semaglutide launches trigger inventory build-up in trade channel

India’s booming semaglutide market is already showing signs of inventory build-up barely two months after generic launches flooded the market, following an aggressive stocking push by drugmakers that had anticipated strong demand for the obesity and diabetes therapy.

Pharmarack data indicate elevated stock levels across several recently launched brands amid slower-than-expected liquidation in the trade channel.

Distributors could begin returning stocks if liquidation does not improve over the next one to two months, particularly because semaglutide products require cold-chain storage and are occupying refrigerator space typically used for vaccines and insulin.

Inventory data from Pharmarack, a market intelligence and analytics firm, for May 2026, reviewed by trade-channel officials, showed multiple generic semaglutide brands carrying more than 45 days of inventory, signalling an inventory overhang after the molecule went off patent earlier this year.

Among the highest inventory levels, Dr Reddy’s Mashlo was carrying 71 days of inventory in May, while Glenmark’s Glipiq had 69 days and Obeda 57 days. Mankind’s Semaglu was carrying 62 days of inventory, Abbott’s Extensior 51 days, while Zydus’ Mashema and Semaglyn had 53 days and 46 days of inventory, respectively.

In contrast, innovator brands Wegovy, Ozempic and Rybelsus from Novo Nordisk maintained relatively lower inventory levels of 24 days, 27 days and 22 days, respectively.

Companies that entered the semaglutide market with annual sales targets of around ₹200 crore would likely have ensured sufficient inventory availability for at least the first six months after launch. However, monthly sales for most major players remain below the implied ₹20-crore run rate, suggesting that inventory was front-loaded into the channel while liquidation has yet to keep pace with initial expectations.

“The stocks lying at distributor level are significant and there has already been an inventory pile-up,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice-president, commercial, Pharmarack, adding that distributors are also facing cold-chain storage pressure because semaglutide products require refrigeration.

A Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company executive, speaking on condition of anonymity, said companies typically stock inventory sufficient for four to six months after launch and the current trends are more reflective of evolving market dynamics in a newly launched and relatively niche therapy segment rather than a clear demand slowdown. Pricing actions by innovators, including price reductions that have brought products closer to their generic counterparts, may also be influencing prescription patterns. Despite some inventory build-up, the executive claimed on-ground feedback continues to indicate healthy physician interest and sustained patient uptake.

Some industry watchers also believe that the current demand-supply dynamics in the semaglutide market are likely to stabilise over time.

“There may have been some inventory build-up in the last month, but that does not define the overall market,” said Nirali Shah, research analyst at Ashika Group. “Demand on the ground remains robust and patient uptake is expected to increase further in the coming months.”

More than 50 branded versions of generic semaglutide were launched by Indian drugmakers in March 2026 following patent expiry, as companies sought to capitalise on strong demand for obesity and diabetes therapies.

The broader market remains sizeable despite signs of inventory accumulation. According to Pharmarack data, India’s GLP-1 agonist market, comprising semaglutide and tirzepatide products, expanded to about ₹1,906 crore in May 2026 from ₹565 crore a year earlier, driven largely by the launch of lower-cost generic semaglutide products after patent expiry.

However, trade-channel checks suggest that while demand remains healthy, the pace of fresh patient onboarding may be moderating after the initial launch surge.

Shehla Shaikh, endocrinologist at Saifee Hospital, said the initial surge in semaglutide prescriptions was driven by pent-up demand from patients who had previously been unable to access the therapy because of its high cost. With lower-priced Indian versions entering the market, many eligible patients were initiated on treatment simultaneously, leading to a sharp spike in prescriptions.

However, she noted that prescription growth is expected to gradually stabilise as the therapy becomes more targeted towards clinically appropriate patients requiring long-term treatment for diabetes and obesity.

“Semaglutide is not a short-term therapy and requires careful monitoring, dose titration and follow-up,” she said, adding that prescription volumes are likely to eventually plateau after the initial onboarding phase.

The inventory build-up comes even as the broader GLP-1 market continues to expand rapidly. As reported earlier by Business Standard, growth in the segment has begun to moderate after the initial surge triggered by generic semaglutide launches, suggesting that the market may be entering a more sustainable phase of expansion.