Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Geopolitical tensions to slow FY25 semiconductor design GCCs hiring: Report

Geopolitical tensions to slow FY25 semiconductor design GCCs hiring: Report

The report by talent solutions provider Careernet revealed open positions peaked in May 2024 with 3,760 jobs before gradually tapering off to 3,040 by January 2025

India has embarked on a journey to carve out a sizeable slice of the global semiconductor pie, but the road ahead is long and arduous

The semiconductor design GCCs in India have experienced a relatively sluggish trend in new job openings over the past few quarters.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's semiconductor design Global Capability Centers (GCCs) witnessed a 15 per cent decline in job openings in 2024-25, mainly due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and global supply chain disruptions, according to a report.

The report by talent solutions provider Careernet revealed open positions peaked in May 2024 with 3,760 jobs before gradually tapering off to 3,040 by January 2025 and closing the year at 3,181 in March 2025.

This reflects a measured slowdown of nearly 15 per cent year-on-year decline in active roles across India's top 50 semiconductor design GCCs.

Despite this moderation, the overall demand for niche skills in VLSI (Very Large Scale Integration), embedded systems, and RF/analogue design remained resilient, with mid-sized GCCs demonstrating greater hiring agility, it added.

 

Semiconductor design is a niche area with inherently less headcount compared to other tech functions, so fluctuations in hiring sentiment - especially from two or three major industry players - can significantly influence the overall semiconductor design job market.

Also Read

Nvidia

Nvidia's Jensen Huang backs Trump move to scrap Biden-era AI export curbs

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip

MediaTek to start rolling out world's smallest chip from September

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to spend $7 billion on developing its own chip over a decade

Premiumsemiconductors chipmakers

Semicon 2.0: India eyes 5% slice of global semiconductor chip pie by 2030

Jaswinder Ahuja

We need product cos, not just services delivery resources: Jaswinder Ahuja

"The semiconductor design GCCs in India have experienced a relatively sluggish trend in new job openings over the past few quarters. This cautious hiring environment is largely driven by ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, global supply chain disruptions, and volatility in valuations within key technology areas, such as artificial intelligence and advanced computing," Careernet CBO Neelabh Shukla told PTI.

The report is based on an analysis of job openings in India's top 50 semiconductor design GCCs in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Meanwhile, the report revealed that the intellectual property (IP) design sub-sector focusing on developing specialised chip components and reusable design blocks continued to demonstrate strong demand, with a significant number of open positions.

"Despite these short-term fluctuations, we remain optimistic about the medium to long-term outlook. Increased global focus on semiconductor supply chain resilience, combined with strategic Indian government initiatives to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing and design capabilities in India, is expected to catalyse a more robust growth trajectory for semiconductor design jobs in the coming years," Shukla added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

Maharashtra unveils new EV policy aiming for 30% adoption by 2030

mumbai property registration

Property prices rose in 48 of 50 cities in Q4 FY25: NHB RESIDEX data

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

MoUs worth ₹4.18 trillion unveiled at Rising North East Summit: Scindia

Life Insurance Corporation of India, LIC

LIC sets Guinness World Record for most life insurance policies in 24 hours

(Image: KHS International)

KSH International files for ₹745 cr IPO to fund expansion, debt repayment

Topics : Artificial intelligence semiconductor Hiring

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon